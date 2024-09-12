Somali Prime Minister Engages with Southwest Elders to Discuss Their Role in Nation-Building

Baidoa (AX) — On Thursday, Somali Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre engaged in meaningful discussions with the traditional elders of the Southwest state in Baidoa. The conversations pivoted on their indispensable role in building the nation and steering Somali governance.

Southwest state President Abdiasis Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen also graced the meeting, emphasizing the elders’ inputs on peace, reconciliation, and conflict resolution, especially in the Southwest regions.

Prime Minister Barre underscored the crucial nature of the elders’ role in preserving Somalia’s unity and sovereignty. He explicitly urged them to steer clear of actions that might jeopardize national unity, acknowledging their pivotal role in bolstering the federal system.

“We hold the elders in high regard for their role in forging governance and advancing the federal system. They are a cornerstone in shaping our nation’s future,” Barre expressed.

Prime Minister Barre arrived in Baidoa on Wednesday with a clear agenda: to liaise with Southwest state leaders on fortifying federal-state relations, ensuring political stability, enhancing security measures, and driving economic progress.