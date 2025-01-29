Somali Election Board Engages with Hirshabelle Leader to Promote Universal Voting System

Jowhar (AX) – On an ordinary Tuesday, the heart of Jowhar buzzed with unusual activity, as if aware that history was quietly being scripted within its folds. A delegation from Somalia’s National Electoral Commission and Boundaries descended upon the city’s worn, dusty streets, with an unmistakable sense of urgency that seemed to echo through the air. Their mission? A straightforward, yet monumental task—to meet with Hirshabelle President Ali Abdullahi Hussein Guudlawe. The gathering was a mere two days post a similar visit to Baidoa, ushering in a new chapter toward the nation’s potential transformation.

Imagine the hope teeming in the air as the delegation outlined their vision: “One-person, one-vote elections are a priority for the people of Hirshabelle, and it is necessary for us to lead this process, God willing,” they declared, impressing upon the attending officials and onlookers the significance of this electoral evolution. But isn’t inclusivity more than just a buzzword? It’s a beacon beckoning change.

Throughout their stay, these indefatigable officials are slated to engage deeply with community representatives, their dialogue a palimpsest of anxiety and anticipation. They will traverse Hirshabelle, assessing the readiness of potential election sites—each site a crucible of democratic potential, awaiting its moment to contribute to a historic undertaking. Such meticulous groundwork underpins the broader quest for authenticity and fairness in a fledgling democracy.

As they declared the Local Council Elections on the horizon for June, the roadmap became clearer. In locales such as Gedo and Khaatumo, there’s more than just the promise of ballots; there’s a strategic endeavor to fortify local governance and democratic institutions. After all, is democracy not the sum of its local advocates and foundations?

The dramatic leap from 300 to 800 polling stations represents more than mere numbers; it marks a significant expansion of democratic access and engagement. The scheduled identification and marking of these stations next week is not merely administrative but revolutionary. With each site, a promise and a potential await. The resonating question persists: Can a geographical region, historically segmented, unite under one democratic exercise?

The journey toward a direct, inclusive electoral system in Somalia is, undeniably, a bumpy one, as the government endeavors to transcend the traditional clan-based electoral framework. Change, like any profound undertaking, is slow, meandering, and fraught with challenges. Yet, there’s an undeniable allure to the pursuit of a democratic ideal—a belief that a one-person, one-vote system is not merely an aspiration but an impending reality.

What inspires this poignant determination? Perhaps it stems from a collective memory where democracy was a distant dream, a whispered hope. Much like the poet Rumi, who penned, “The wound is the place where the light enters you,” Somalia is poised at an inflection point where its historical wounds may just become the points of democratic illumination.

Report By Ali Musa,

Axadle Times International–Monitoring