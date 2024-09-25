Biden’s Farewell at the UN Seeks to Secure a Legacy Beyond Trump’s Influence

As Joe Biden waves goodbye to world leaders at this week’s United Nations General Assembly, beneath those cordial smiles lies a singular intention—strengthening his legacy in the shadow of a potential return to power by Donald Trump.

Eyes worldwide anxiously lock onto the upcoming U.S. presidential election in November, where a Trump victory over Kamala Harris might resurrect his staunchly isolationist foreign policy. This possibility has countries on edge, prickling with concerns over what that would mean for international relations.

Making what could be his last appearance at the UNGA in New York after exiting the race in July, Biden, now 81, is acutely aware of what’s at stake. He has publicly backed his vice president as the Democratic nominee, signaling his strategy as he prepares to address the assembly. This isn’t a moment for him to be complacent.

Biden perceives his presidency as a vital resurgence in American values, a stark contrast to the tumultuous four years under Trump, and he intends to make his accomplishments “irreversible,” as one aide defined the mission succinctly.

“When President Biden assumed office nearly four years ago, he promised to revitalize American leadership globally,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre relayed to journalists accompanying him in New York.

As part of his address at the UN, Biden aims to articulate his “vision” for sustaining that global leadership and to “reaffirm the tangible benefits this approach has yielded for both Americans and the larger world,” she further noted.

This concluding UN appearance fits into a broader effort by Biden to polish his legacy both domestically and internationally. The specter of a one-term presidency looms large, particularly after a lackluster debate performance against Trump cast doubts about his capacity due to age.

Amidst the assembly, there was a poignant moment on Sunday when former President Bill Clinton honored Biden with the “Clinton Global Citizen Award” at an unexpected presentation in New York.

‘Unstoppable Momentum’

Last week, Biden convened a cabinet meeting, urging his team for a final “sprint to the finish,” not only to promote his initiatives but also to lend some visibility to Harris in what promises to be an excruciatingly tight election.

In a memo directed at White House staff, Communications Director Ben LaBolt emphasized the need to “stake a claim to the future,” subtly contrasting Biden’s approach with Trump’s tenure by noting Biden’s restoration of “decency and dignity” to the presidential office.

Looking ahead, Biden strives to leave an indelible mark on a wide range of policy areas. When it comes to international alliances—an area where Trump once hinted at abandoning Western partners if their defense spending didn’t meet U.S. expectations—Biden recently hosted Japan, India, and Australia leaders for a farewell summit in his roots on Saturday.

On climate matters, in stark contrast to Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, Biden aims to harness “unstoppable momentum for climate action,” articulated by his National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi yesterday.

Concerning Ukraine, an area where Trump’s support for Kyiv was lukewarm and his admiration for Vladimir Putin was clear, Biden is set to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Thursday to deepen U.S. commitments.

However, the most significant achievement seems increasingly elusive. Biden hoped to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza prior to his departure from office in January 2025. Instead, the Middle East situation is spiraling into greater peril, with ongoing Israeli strikes against Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon claiming at least 500 lives, and one can predict the UNGA discussions will be heavily influenced by this escalating conflict.

U.S. officials disclosed that Biden’s speech would emphasize the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza and a call for calm in the broader region today.