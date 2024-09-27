Northeastern State Security Forces Detain Third Suspect in Connection to MV Abdalla Piracy Incident

Garowe (AX) — Abdiqani Dayib Awnur Soolle, one of the marauding sea bandits implicated in the MV Abdalla hijacking, has been apprehended by Northeastern State Security Forces.

Authorities nabbed Soolle in the Eyl region and its environs, where he was skulking, according to an official report.

Police conveyed that meticulous intelligence gathered on Soolle paved the way for the successful capture. This marks the third apprehension related to the ship’s hijacking since it fell into pirate hands in March.

In June, collaborative efforts between Northeastern State police and Somali security forces in Galkayo resulted in the arrest of Abshir Abdi Kheyre Jowfe, aged 38, the mastermind behind the MV Abdalla hijacking.

The MV Abdalla, with 23 Bangladeshi crew members onboard, was seized on March 12, 2024, and rerouted to the Somali coast. The vessel became an impregnable fortress with heavy weaponry, thwarting rescue endeavors. The crew faced weeks in captivity before being freed after grueling negotiations, culminating in the payment of a $5 million ransom.