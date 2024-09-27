Netanyahu Declares Israel Will Persist with Strikes on Lebanon ‘Until Goals Are Achieved’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has informed the United Nations that military operations against Hezbollah will persist, effectively squashing any hopes for the 21-day ceasefire advocated by France and the United States earlier this week.

“Hezbollah has made a choice, and that choice is war. Therefore, Israel must act, and we possess every right to safeguard our citizens and ensure their safe return home,” Netanyahu stated during his address to the UN General Assembly.

He emphasized that offensive actions against the militant group would “carry on until our mission is accomplished.” These statements came as Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah positions across Lebanon have reportedly resulted in the deaths of hundreds of individuals.

Mr. Netanyahu went on to criticize the UN, dubbing it a “contemptible farce,” while expressing disdain for what he characterized as the unfair treatment of Israel by the global body. He expressed his frustration with the way Israel has been depicted on the world stage.

According to reports, the Israeli bombardment of Hezbollah strongholds has led to a significant loss of life in Lebanon, with dozens injured. “Innocents caught in the crossfire bear the consequences of this ongoing conflict,” experts say. Yet, Netanyahu remained resolute, warning Iran against aggression towards Israel, declaring, “If anyone dares to attack us, we will retaliate with full force.” He reassured that no corner of Iran would be beyond Israel’s reach, asserting that this capability extends throughout the Middle East.

As Netanyahu addressed the assembly, delegates from Lebanon and the Palestinian territories chose to leave the room amidst a cacophony of applause and shouts of discontent. “Upon hearing the falsehoods and disparaging remarks directed at my homeland from many representatives at this podium, I felt compelled to come here and correct the record,” he remarked at the start of his speech.

Prior to his address, a crowd of protesters gathered outside his hotel in New York, demanding an end to violence in Gaza and Lebanon. “For too long, peace has been an elusive dream,” one protester spoke, summing up the sentiment of many.

On a related note, the United States, France, and other allies recently introduced their proposal for a 21-day pause in hostilities. This initiative followed a high-level meeting between President Joe Biden and French leader Emmanuel Macron during the UN General Assembly.

While the White House mentioned that the proposal for a ceasefire had been “coordinated” with Israel, Netanyahu’s office later indicated that the Prime Minister had not yet reacted to this suggestion. “It’s a proposal laid out by the Americans and the French, and the Prime Minister has simply not responded,” a spokesperson for Netanyahu said, reiterating that he has instructed the military to “continue their operations with unrelenting intensity.”

Since the Iran-backed group Hezbollah’s assault on Israel on October 7, violence has escalated sharply, culminating in a consistent exchange of cross-border fire. Netanyahu has firmly stated, “Hamas will must be dealt with. They cannot factor into Gaza’s rebuilding and will be met with relentless opposition until we achieve a complete victory.”

In the wake of its military campaign, Israel has shifted its operational focus from Gaza to its northern border with Lebanon. Here, escalated bombardments have reportedly claimed over 700 lives and triggered the displacement of approximately 118,000 individuals in recent days.

Furthermore, the UN warned Friday that a “catastrophic” upsurge in Israeli attacks targeting Hezbollah militants has plunged Lebanon into its “deadliest period in decades.” The echoed sentiments of many resonate that “peace seems further away now than ever.” The total death toll in Lebanon has now exceeded 1,500, according to local reports.

Recent Israeli airstrikes reportedly left five members of a single family dead in the southern Lebanese town of Shebaa. Meanwhile, the Lebanese health minister confirmed that a further 25 individuals succumbed to injuries from Israeli operations since early this morning. Local news reported that “a family of nine was lost in an air assault around 3:00 a.m. on a residential structure.”

As night fell, Israeli aircraft conducted a significant aerial campaign, unleashing multiple airstrikes targeting Nabatieh city and other divisions across Lebanon. This onslaught has raised the total since Monday to over 700 deaths, a staggering number in just a few days.

Over the course of one week, approximately 118,000 residents have fled their homes, as indicated by the International Organization for Migration. Furthermore, the UN refugee agency reported that more than 30,000 predominantly Syrian individuals have managed to cross into Syria in the last three days alone.

Amid this chaos, fears are mounting regarding a potential regional war engulfing the Middle East. Earlier in the month, Israeli officials revealed intentions to shift their focus from Gaza to the Lebanon frontier, intensifying worries of broader conflict.

The military’s top brass, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, has reportedly instructed troops to get ready for a potential ground offensive, based on statements released by the army. Meanwhile, the Houthi rebels from Yemen have claimed responsibility for attacks targeting Israeli cities, asserting that they stand in solidarity with Gaza and Lebanon.

Israeli defense forces have confirmed intercepting a ballistic missile launched from Yemen earlier, accompanying alarming sirens and explosions in the region. In a televised address, Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi declared their unwavering support for Lebanon and Hezbollah, asserting, “We will not hesitate in our solidarity.”

This ongoing military action from the Houthis, including drone strikes in the Red Sea, signals their commitment to aiding the Palestinians amidst the escalating conflict initiated by the events of October 7. “We must remain vigilant,” analysts stress, imploring for international attention to halt the escalation in hostilities.

