North Western of SomaliaElection Commission Distributes Candidacy Certificates in Preparation for November Elections

Hargeisa (AX) — The North Western of SomaliaElectoral Commission has officially handed over the candidacy certificates to three presidential contenders, signaling a significant ramp-up in preparation for the impending November elections.

On Saturday, President Muse Bihi Abdi from the Kulmiye party, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro representing the Waddani party, and Faisal Ali Warabe of the UCID party were all conferred their certificates at the commission’s Hargeisa headquarters.

Besides these principal parties, seven other political organizations—Kaah, Hilaac, Barwaqa, Rajo, Talo Wadaag, Shacabka, and Horseed—have been green-lighted to join the dual elections slated for November 2024.

Political actors in North Western of Somaliahave recently found common ground, addressing old disputes about the timing of elections for both political organizations and the presidency. President Bihi had pushed for political organization elections to be held prior to the presidential race, a proposition that the opposition parties balked at.

Come October, the campaigning fever will hit the streets, with candidates from the primary parties vying for the presidency. Meanwhile, leaders from the political organizations will strive to boost their clout and presence in the electoral arena.