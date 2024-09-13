Niger Secures Additional Funding Agreements to Boost Food Security and Resilience

NIAMEY, Niger (AXADLE) – Niger’s Government and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) have inked supplementary financing pacts to amplify the Family Farming Development Programme across crucial regions like Maradi, Tahoua, Zinder (ProDAF MTZ), and Diffa (ProDAF Diffa).

Inking the deal for Niger was Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine. On IFAD’s behalf, Bernard Hien, the Regional Director for West and Central Africa, took the pen.

This fresh injection of funds is a continuation of the ProDAF MTZ and ProDAF Diffa projects, which have a history of promoting watershed management, rain-fed farming, climate adaptation, irrigation, women’s empowerment, and nutrition security. They’re also behind infrastructure rollouts and stronger cross-border trade.

“With this extra backing, IFAD and the Government aim to scale up successful investments so the local communities can improve food security and become more resilient. These projects are seen as key structural investments in their respective areas,” explained Bernard Hien.

The funding comprises US$40 million for ProDAF Diffa, stretching its reach to all communes in Diffa and four departments in Agadez. This will enable the project to touch an additional 40,000 households, encompassing refugees, displaced individuals, and returnees, promoting social peace and fairness.

The second chunk, another US$40 million, is set to extend ProDAF MTZ’s influence across Maradi, Tahoua, Zinder, and the Dosso region, ultimately helping 290,000 households and an extra 20,000 rural families in Dosso.

Combined, the total expenditure for ProDAF MTZ and ProDAF Diffa, inclusive of this added financing, is pegged at US$286.1 million and US$116.7 million, in that order.

Both endeavors aim to revolutionize rural life by reinforcing sustainable family farming and improving market access, emphasizing income growth, climate resilience, and integrating refugees into local communities. These initiatives dovetail with Niger’s Resilience Program and IFAD’s dedication to making investments that can help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Since 1980, IFAD has been in partnership with Niger on 15 programs, reaching over 1.3 million households with a collective investment amounting to US$949.2 million.