Sweden to Provide $34,000 Incentives for Refugees, Including Somali Nationals, to Return to Their Home Countries

The financial aid for returning refugees is now at 10,000 kronor per adult, 5,000 kronor per child, and 40,000 kronor per family. This increase hopes to jazz up an underutilized program, which saw just one taker last year, per the Swedish government.

Ludvig Aspling from the Sweden Democrats mentioned that the assistance, around since 1984, hasn’t hit the radar too much, owing to its low-key presence. “If more folks know about it, and with the extra dough, we expect more to go back,” he noted. Aspling is optimistic this might entice many long-term unemployed migrants to return to where they came from. “This could spur several hundred thousand migrants who depend on government help,” Aspling remarked.

However, Kaahin Mohamed Ahmed, a Somali community activist, is skeptical about the program’s punch. Chit-chatting with the BBC, Ahmed pointed out that the provided amount might fall short, especially for Somali returnees trying to carve out a stable life.

“For someone heading back to Somalia, $35,000 isn’t exactly a fortune. Building even a basic four-bedroom crib costs at least $60,000, and families still need cash for daily expenses, schools, and health care,” said Ahmed. He ventured that if the support could spark a business or get a home built, the policy might actually roll out successfully.

Sweden has had a tough time fitting its immigrant population into the fold. Migration expert Joakim Ruist cautioned that upping the financial aid for returning migrants could imply that immigrants aren’t welcome, further tangling integration efforts.

Ahmed highlighted that refugees have massively contributed to Sweden’s economy and societal fabric. “Eighty percent of drivers in public transport—buses, trains, taxis—are from refugee backgrounds. Likewise, one in five doctors and one in four dentists come from refugee origins,” Ahmed shared, adding that many refugees are crucial in healthcare and sanitation sectors.

Sweden’s fresh return incentive is in line with policies from neighboring countries. Denmark doles out over $15,000 per person, while Norway hands out about $1,400, France $2,800, and Germany $2,000 for voluntary returnees.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who took the reins in 2022, leads a coalition featuring the Sweden Democrats. His administration has sworn to tighten immigration regulations and crack down on crime.

The Sweden Democrats, securing 20.5% of the 2022 vote, stand as Sweden’s second-largest political party, advocating for firmer immigration policies.

Sweden has been a beacon of humanitarian policies since the 1970s, welcoming refugees from war-torn areas like Somalia, Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq. In the thick of Europe’s migration crisis in 2015, Sweden opened its arms to 160,000 asylum seekers—more than any other EU nation at that time.

However, the surge of refugees has strained Sweden’s welfare setup and widened economic gaps, with immigrant unemployment rates stubbornly high. The 2015 crisis was a game-changer for Sweden’s immigration policy when the then-ruling Social Democrats admitted that the open-door policy wasn’t sustainable.

In recent years, both left-wing and right-wing administrations have rolled out measures to rein in immigration. These include temporary residence permits, strict family reunification rules, and higher income prerequisites for work visas for non-EU citizens.