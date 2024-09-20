Military Helicopter Crash in Somalia: International Peacekeepers Among Survivors

On Thursday, a military helicopter transporting international peacekeepers experienced a mishap near the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

Remarkably, several military personnel aboard, including three Ugandan soldiers part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), survived the crash, as per security sources.

Fortunately, the incident led to no fatalities, a military official disclosed to Anadolu via a phone call. They asked to stay anonymous due to lack of media authorization.

At this point, neither the Somali National Army (SNA) nor ATMIS has issued any official statements about the crash.

Nevertheless, sources confirmed that all individuals on the helicopter were safely rescued.

Details on whether the crash stemmed from a mechanical failure or hostile action remain unknown.

The helicopter was en route from Mogadishu to the Ballidogle airfield, home to U.S. forces and Somali Danab commandos.

Ballidogle is situated roughly 90 kilometers (55 miles) southwest of Mogadishu.