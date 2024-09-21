SomaliaWest Africa

LISTEN: Somalia Navigating Through Regional Strains

This week’s episode of The Horn features an intriguing discussion as Alan sits down with Omar Mahmood, the senior analyst for Eastern Africa at Crisis Group, to delve into the growing tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia, the new Egypt-Somalia defense agreement, and the outlook for peacekeeping missions in Somalia.

Kicking off the fresh season of The Horn, Alan converses with Omar Mahmood about the complex web of regional frictions involving Somalia, Egypt, and Ethiopia. They’re set to examine the uncertain future of ATMIS, the stabilization mission aiding Mogadishu against Al-Shabaab, and the Islamic State’s presence in Somalia.

They’ll dive into the deteriorating relations between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa, highlighting Ethiopia’s thirst for sea access via North Western State of Somalia and the diplomatic maneuvers in motion to ease these strains. The duo will dissect the fresh defense pact between Somalia and Egypt, pondering its wider regional fallout.

The conversation will also see them explore the potential for a successor to ATMIS, due to conclude by December this year. They’ll touch upon Ethiopia’s troop deployment in Somalia and Egypt’s bolstered security support amid escalating regional competition. Omar and Alan will scrutinize the Somali offshoot of the Islamic State and its crescendoing impact on the group’s global activities. Additionally, they’ll review the latest strides in Mogadishu’s battle against Al-Shabaab and contemplate how diplomacy might mend frayed ties between Somalia and its neighbors.

Tune in on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

