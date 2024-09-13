Kenyan Aviation Employees Cancel Strike Following Agreement

Travelers marooned at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport’s domestic departures area, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo by Fred Mutune/Xinhua)

Kenyan aviation employees wrapped up their one-day strike on Wednesday, reaching a return-to-work pact with relevant authorities.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU), Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Kenya Airways, and government representatives inked the deal, allowing flight operations to restart across the nation.

This strike shut down operations at the country’s four primary airports, wreaking havoc for travelers. KAWU Secretary General Moses Ndiema assured that operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)—one of Africa’s busiest—and other airports would be restored.

Ndiema mentioned they’d received the crucial documents requested by the union. “We pledge to review these within 10 working days and pinpoint any concerns for immediate discussion with the government, Kenya Airways, and KAA,” the agreement stated. All parties consented to meet again post-review to chart the next course.

Ndiema urged the government not to reprimand the strikers who were involved at JKIA, Moi International Airport in Mombasa, Kisumu International Airport, and Eldoret International Airport.

KAWU’s formal strike notice, issued on Aug. 12, culminated in this stoppage, sparked by opposition to a proposed 30-year lease of JKIA to the Adani Group, in exchange for $1.85 billion.

Critics, including aviation workers, human rights organizations, and professional bodies, lambasted the deal for threatening jobs and offering no clear benefit to Kenyans.

KAWU argued the “illegal intended sale of JKIA” to the Indian conglomerate ignored legal requirements for public participation and excluded union members, who are essential stakeholders.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) stated from Nairobi that aircraft operations were being managed without delays and efforts were in place to quickly address any backlog.

“Despite the upheaval, we assure the public that Air Navigation Services, including Air Traffic Control, are fully functional and unaffected,” the KCAA declared.

The KCAA emphasized their commitment to the safe, efficient management of Kenya’s airspace during this period.