Exclusive Interview: U.S. Elevates Diplomatic and Security Assistance in Somalia

FILE - Ethiopian soldiers on patrol in Baidoa, Somalia, Feb. 29, 2012, as part of the African Union peacekeeping mission, ATMIS. By 2024, there's apprehension that rising tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia might trigger clashes between Ethiopian forces in Somalia and the local populace.

MOGADISHU, SOMALIA/WASHINGTON — In an exclusive conversation, U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Richard Riley discussed the ongoing efforts to navigate the diplomatic tensions and security hurdles confronting Somalia, alongside U.S. attempts to mediate the simmering dispute with Ethiopia.

Trouble flared up earlier this year between Somalia and Ethiopia when the latter inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Somaliland, a self-declared independent region, which Somalia sees as an affront to its sovereignty.

This contentious agreement grants Ethiopia leasing rights to a significant expanse of the Red Sea coastline in Somaliland.

Speaking from the U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu, Riley, who took office in May, shared his perspectives with VOA on America’s dedication to peaceful conflict resolution and aiding Somalia in its fight against terrorism.

Diplomatic Solution

“We’re keenly aware and actively working together to ensure a diplomatic resolution,” said Riley. “It’s a regrettable situation, quite disruptive, sparked by this MoU between North Western of Somaliaand Ethiopia. Naturally, we don’t acknowledge it, and we’re striving for a peaceful solution through diplomatic channels.”

Turkey, a crucial ally of Somalia, has attempted to mediate, orchestrating two rounds of talks in Ankara which ended inconclusively.

Instead of direct dialogue, the Ethiopian and Somali foreign ministers were kept apart with Turkey’s foreign minister playing the go-between.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called the talks “open, friendly, and forward-looking.”

Abdi Aynte, a former minister for planning and international cooperation in Somalia, noted that the sole consensus was to meet again on September 17.

“The sticking point is Ethiopia’s refusal to cancel the MoU with Somaliland, which goes against Somalia’s stance. If Ethiopia holds its ground, expecting any progress from talks seems futile,” Aynte asserted.

VOA previously interviewed Cameron Hudson, a researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, who expressed doubts about the U.S.’ ability to de-escalate the regional tensions.

Riley remains optimistic about the third round of talks in Turkey bringing solutions.

Concerns About Conflict

There’s a growing unease in Somalia fearing that heightened tensions might erupt into violence between Ethiopian soldiers deployed in Somalia and local Somali forces.

Riley termed the potential for conflict as “unacceptable.”

“No one can tolerate any form of conflict, let alone war. That’s why the international community, ourselves included, is working tirelessly to resolve this conflict between Ethiopia and Somalia. This resolution is urgent and necessary, and Somalia has our full support to achieve a diplomatic triumph,” he emphasized.

Ethiopian troops have been part of the African Union mission in Somalia, ATMIS, since January 2012, engaging in operations against al-Shabab. Alongside the mission, about 5,000-7,000 Ethiopian soldiers are deployed under bilateral arrangements.

The United Nations Security Council’s recent Resolution 2748 extends the ATMIS mission through December 2024.

Somalia insists that all Ethiopian troops should exit by the end of 2024, especially after ATMIS’s mandate ends. Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre clarified that Ethiopian forces wouldn’t be involved in the upcoming African Union Support Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) unless they retract from the MoU.

Commitment to Security

Riley highlighted the U.S. as Somalia’s largest benefactor and security ally, noting, “America recently forgave over $1 million of Somali debt.”

He assured continued U.S. support to missions aimed at establishing peace in Somalia.

“We unwaveringly support the existing ATMIS force. We deeply appreciate the troop-contributing nations for their bravery over the years, helping the federal government stabilize Somalia. We’re keen on ensuring a seamless, effective transition to AUSSOM that meets its objectives,” Riley said.

Immediate Challenges

He pinpointed two pressing challenges that the U.S. aims to address in Somalia.

“First, ensuring the Somali National Army, police, and armed forces have the resources they need to combat terrorist groups like al-Shabab and ISIS. Secondly, bolstering Somalia’s economy through more investments and stronger ties to global markets. Both physical and economic security are imperative,” he summarized.

This report originated from VOA’s Somali Service in collaboration with the Horn of Africa Service. Contributions came from reporters Abdulkadir Abdulle and Abdulkadir Zubeyr in Mogadishu.