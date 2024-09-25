Ethiopia’s Unabashed Hostility toward Somalia and Avenues for Achieving Regional Harmony

“Peace goes beyond just ending wars. It is about nations respecting one another’s sovereignty and territorial boundaries,” echoed John F. Kennedy, the 35th U.S. President. Viewed as a foundational tenet of global diplomacy, countries worldwide aspire to these principles. However, Ethiopia’s recent assertive stance towards Somalia challenges these ideals. Their attempt to annex a key Somali port is not just an economic move but a direct affront to Somalia’s sovereignty and a precursor to potential regional turmoil.

Somalia’s resilience and unity in the face of outside threats aren’t new. In the early 20th century, their resistance against colonial powers was fierce and determined. Leaders like Sayyid Mohamed Abdulle Hassan embodied their will to protect their land and independence. Fast forward to today, and the rising tension between Ethiopia and Somalia threatens the fragile balance of power in this region.

The roots of the Ethiopia-Somalia dispute stem from historical grudges, especially over the Ogaden region, sparking conflict from 1977 to 1978. Somalia has long claimed this territory, arguing that colonial borders unfairly divided the Somali people among Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Kenya. Despite this, Ethiopia’s current actions to gain control of Somali ports are indefensible. Their signing of a memorandum with the North Western State of Somalia Administration has been branded unlawful and aggressive by the Somali people. Various international groups, including the African Union, European Union, and the Arab League, have called for the respect of Somalia’s sovereignty. Despite numerous diplomatic efforts, Somalia maintains that peace is unattainable unless Ethiopia acknowledges its sovereignty.

While Ethiopia lacks the financial resources to build and develop a seaport, gaining access to one could open the doors to substantial loans from entities like the World Bank. Historically, countries rarely relinquish strategic assets like ports once acquired. Over time, such investments could justify Ethiopia’s prolonged control, threatening Somalia’s grip over its vital assets. Given their history of territorial and political conflicts, many Somali citizens view this deal as a breach of their territorial integrity, jeopardizing regional stability and possibly igniting war.

Rwanda has long used the Port of Dar es Salaam to handle over 80% of its trade. Similarly, Uganda relies heavily on the Kenyan port of Mombasa. These nations have signed trade agreements to facilitate smooth commerce, such as Uganda’s harmonization agreements under the East African Community (EAC). Ethiopia should have followed a diplomatic route to discuss port access with Somalia, emulating these examples, rather than trying to annex Somali territory.

Several considerations must be weighed before Ethiopia gains access to a Somali port. Such a move could upset power dynamics, threaten Somalia’s sovereignty, and destabilize the region. Rwanda’s conflict with Congo, spanning three decades and displacing millions, serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of neglecting historical grievances and power balances. Learning from these conflicts can help prevent unnecessary suffering and turmoil.

Ethiopia’s internal issues, like the ongoing conflict in Tigray and opposition to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, complicate its ability to manage external relations. Ironically, Ethiopia hosts the African Union (AU) headquarters, an organization focused on unity and conflict resolution across Africa. To maintain neutrality, the AU should consider relocating or stepping up its mediation efforts to reinforce its peacekeeping role.

Divided Somalia remains susceptible to external exploitation. The enemies of Somali unity are poised to take advantage of any division. We must take a leaf from the United States, which has thrived as a unified nation despite its historical challenges. In these times of external threats, our leaders must emphasize forming alliances and pacts with neighbors, putting collective national interests first, and presenting a united front.

Lasting peace and stability demand a balanced approach. Ethiopia must address its economic needs without compromising Somalia’s sovereignty. Diplomatic efforts, confidence-building, and peaceful dispute resolution are crucial. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud should actively work towards uniting regional leaders. Our historical unity, similar to the unity once achieved by the United States, can guide us toward national progress.

As a country, Somalia has made significant strides in education, poverty alleviation, and community empowerment. Focusing on national progress rather than internal disputes or external pressures will ensure future generations inherit a stable, prosperous nation. Our path forward should be paved with collaboration, unity, and investment in our people’s future.

Mr. Sadik Warfa is an expert in international relations, governance, and labor. He previously served as the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs and was a Member of the Federal Parliament representing Mudug Constituency, Somalia.