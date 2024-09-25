North AfricaSomaliaWest Africa

Egypt Dispatches Military Assistance to Somalia Amid Ongoing Territorial Dispute

The North African state didn’t detail their aid, but it’s geared towards bolstering the Somali army, honoring Egypt’s commitments under a military collaboration agreement from August.

That deal surfaced after Ethiopia, a landlocked country, planned to officially acknowledge North Western State of Somalia’s independence from Somalia, declared 30 years ago, in exchange for port access and a military base on the Gulf of Aden.

Somalia, viewing North Western State of Somalia as its own, rejected the offer. Last month, Egypt sent weapons to Somalia, alongside a promise to train Somali forces, confirmed by Somalia’s foreign minister.

Meanwhile, a titanic hydropower dam erected by Ethiopia on the Nile’s primary tributary has stirred a brewing dispute between Ethiopia and Egypt. Cairo has voiced longstanding fears that the dam might impede the flow of its primary freshwater source.

