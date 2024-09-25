Egypt Dispatches Military Assistance to Somalia Amid Ongoing Territorial Dispute

The North African state didn’t detail their aid, but it’s geared towards bolstering the Somali army, honoring Egypt’s commitments under a military collaboration agreement from August.

That deal surfaced after Ethiopia, a landlocked country, planned to officially acknowledge North Western State of Somalia’s independence from Somalia, declared 30 years ago, in exchange for port access and a military base on the Gulf of Aden.

Somalia, viewing North Western State of Somalia as its own, rejected the offer. Last month, Egypt sent weapons to Somalia, alongside a promise to train Somali forces, confirmed by Somalia’s foreign minister.

Meanwhile, a titanic hydropower dam erected by Ethiopia on the Nile’s primary tributary has stirred a brewing dispute between Ethiopia and Egypt. Cairo has voiced longstanding fears that the dam might impede the flow of its primary freshwater source.