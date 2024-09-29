Egypt Commits to Protecting Nile Resources and Upholding Somalia’s Integrity amidst Rising Tensions with Ethiopia

CAIRO, Egypt – In the wake of rising tensions, Egypt has pledged to safeguard the Nile’s waters and uphold Somalia’s sovereignty, particularly in light of Ethiopia’s ambitious Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) project.

Badr Abdelatty, serving as Egypt’s foreign affairs chief, underscored that Egypt’s approach to the Nile River dispute aims for a win-win resolution, ensuring no detriment comes to downstream nations reliant on the river for their livelihoods.

He bluntly accused Ethiopia of defying international norms by acting alone in this significant endeavor. He questioned why Ethiopia would embark on such a massive project sans dialogue with Nile-sharing countries.

“Our strategy for addressing the water issue hinges on equitable, harm-free benefits for all stakeholders,” Abdelatty stated. “Ethiopia’s unilateral actions flout international statutes.”

“Anyone thinking Egypt will budge under existential threats is deluded,” Abdelatty sternly remarked regarding Ethiopia’s Nile dam plans.

Furthermore, Cairo expressed dismay over Ethiopia’s recent maneuvers, which seemingly undermine Somalia’s territorial unity. They also called out the global silence on Israel’s controversial actions in Gaza.

Advocating for an overhaul of the United Nations, Abdelatty emphasized, “We denounce Israel’s assaults on Lebanon and demand an immediate halt.”

“Israel’s harsh offensives in Gaza and the West Bank have revealed international hypocrisy and ineptitude,” Abdelatty criticized. “The United Nations’ credibility is shaky, and systemic reforms are essential for tackling today’s monumental issues.”

He highlighted Egypt’s efforts to broker peace in the conflict, “Egypt and Qatar sought to facilitate an accord, but Israel thwarted the negotiations,” he pointed out.

Within the Arab League of Nations framework, Egypt actively seeks to influence Northern Africa and the Middle East amidst persistent unrest. Notably, its intent to shield Somalia from Ethiopia’s continuous provocations is paramount.

AXADLETM