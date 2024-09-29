Egypt Stands Firm Against Solo Decisions on the Nile, Backs Somalia’s Sovereignty

At the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, September 29, 2024, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stepped up to the podium to discuss critical issues facing his nation.

In his address, Abdelatty vocalized Egypt’s deep concerns over the ongoing Nile River water crisis, condemning any unilateral actions that imperil Somalia’s sovereignty.

Touching on the Nile River predicament, Abdelatty stressed Egypt’s approach hinges on mutual benefits and equitable utilization while safeguarding downstream nations. He accused Ethiopia of breaching international norms by its solitary actions.

“Egypt’s vision revolves around collective benefit and equitable use without hurting downstream countries,” Abdelatty said. “Ethiopia has flouted international law and addressed the water issue single-handedly.”

Issuing a stern warning regarding Ethiopia’s Nile dam project, Abdelatty remarked, “Those who think Egypt will tolerate threats to its existence are gravely mistaken.”

He also lambasted all unilateral maneuvers threatening Somalia’s integrity and sovereignty.

Voicing Egypt’s stance on the Middle East, Abdelatty condemned Israeli assaults on Lebanon, calling for an immediate ceasefire. He denounced Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank, highlighting the international community’s inconsistency and frailty. Furthermore, Abdelatty emphasized the imperative for UN system reforms to tackle global issues more effectively.

“We condemn Israeli attacks on Lebanon and call for an immediate ceasefire,” Abdelatty declared.

“Israel’s severe aggression in Gaza and the West Bank has laid bare the weakness and hypocrisy of the global community,” he continued. “The United Nations’ credibility is in jeopardy, and systemic reforms are needed to confront the magnitude of our challenges.”

Abdelatty elaborated on Egypt’s peacemaking efforts in the region. “Egypt and Qatar facilitated a negotiation process, but Israel impeded the progress,” he mentioned.

Turning his attention southward, Abdelatty spoke about Sudan, affirming Egypt’s steadfast support for a political solution to secure the nation’s unity and peace while fortifying its institutions. Additionally, he called for a political resolution in Libya to conclude the transitional period and set the stage for presidential and parliamentary elections.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring