Liverpool Triumph Over Wolves to Ascend to the Summit as Man City Struggle Without Rodri

The chatter about Rodrigo Hernandez’s role at Manchester City continues after Pep Guardiola’s squad managed only a 1-1 draw away to Newcastle United.

Without Rodri, recuperating from knee surgery in Spain, Guardiola started Ilkay Gundogan and Mateo Kovacic in midfield.

City kicked off strong, drawing first blood in the 35th minute with Josko Gvardiol netting from a Jack Grealish assist. Newcastle, however, upped their game in the second half. Anthony Gordon equalized from the penalty spot after being fouled by City’s keeper Ederson just before the hour mark.

Meanwhile, Liverpool climbed to the summit of the Premier League after a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday’s late clash.

Ibrahim Konate headed Liverpool in front right before halftime, courtesy of a Diogo Jota cross, only for Rayan Ait-Nouri to level the score following a Jota blunder.

Wolves’ celebration was cut short when Mo Salah converted a penalty just five minutes later, securing the win after Nelson Semedo’s foul.

In an exhilarating 4-2 home victory against Leicester City, Leandro Trossard scored twice for Arsenal, his second during injury time, making up for a shaky second half.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer had a stellar day, netting all four goals in their 4-2 triumph over Brighton at home.

Raul Jimenez’s 51st-minute penalty secured a 1-0 win for Fulham against Nottingham Forest, ending the home team’s unbeaten run. Dwight McNeil netted twice for Everton, earning them their first win of the season, although Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi had initially put them ahead in just 10 minutes at Goodison Park.

Tomas Soucek’s goal in the 54th minute earned a point for West Ham United in a draw against Brentford, who had initially surged ahead with Bryan Mbeumo’s goal in the first minute, set up by Fabio Carvalho.

The point means some relief for West Ham’s coach Julen Lopetegui, following hefty losses to Liverpool and Chelsea earlier in the week.

Edited by: Ali Musa

