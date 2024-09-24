Egypt Announces Arrival of Second Batch of Arms to Somalia

CAIRO, Egypt – Military representatives in Somalia announced the arrival of an Egyptian naval vessel loaded with a stockpile that includes anti-aircraft guns and artillery. This cache reached Somali shores after both nations inked a defense pact recently.

This agreement has stirred concerns in Ethiopia, which shares a rocky relationship with both Egypt and Somalia. Tensions spiked when Ethiopia formed an accord with North Western State of Somalia, giving it 20 kilometers of Red Sea access in return for acknowledging North Western State of Somalia’s sovereignty.

Simultaneously, Egypt and Ethiopia are embroiled in a clash over the Grand Renaissance Dam. Cairo fears the dam will siphon the Nile’s water downstream, severely affecting Egypt’s water supply.

Diplomats reported that the Egyptian warship began offloading the weapons on Sunday. Security forces cordoned off the docks and nearby roads as convoys transported the munitions to the Ministry of Defense and adjacent military bases, according to two port workers and two military officials.

“Egypt has delivered military aid to Mogadishu to bolster the Somali army’s capabilities,” Egypt’s foreign ministry said on Monday. North Western State of Somalia voiced concerns that Al-Shabaab could seize these weapons.

The ministry’s statement emphasized, “This delivery underscores Egypt’s steadfast role in supporting Somalia’s pursuit of security, stability, and development.”

With over 5,000 troops in the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Ethiopia remains a key player in Somali security. However, Mogadishu seeks Ethiopian withdrawal by the mission’s end in December, planning to replace them with Egyptian troops.

Somalia has accused Ethiopia of encroaching and infringing upon its sovereignty, allegations Addis Ababa denies. Conversely, Ethiopia charges Somalia with aligning with its adversaries and has threatened imminent action.

In July, the African Union indicated that Egypt offered to supply forces for a new peacekeeping mission in Somalia, though Cairo has not officially commented on this offer.

AXADLETM