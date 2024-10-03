David Triumphs as Lille Halts Real’s Lengthy Unbeaten Streak

In a surprising twist, Lille claimed a notable 1-0 triumph at home over reigning champions Real Madrid in Wednesday’s Champions League group stage matchup. This victory halted Real Madrid’s impressive 14-match undefeated streak in this prestigious tournament.

Just moments before the first-half whistle blew, Jonathan David capitalized on a penalty opportunity, marking Real’s first loss in a staggering 36-game run across all competitions since January.

This outcome propelled the Ligue 1 team from Lille to secure three points from two matches in the revamped format of Europe’s top football contest.

Real Madrid, having triumphed in their initial game against VfB Stuttgart, also stands with three points.

“For the penalty, I just focused, stayed calm, and aimed for a clean strike. I trust my ability with penalties,” David expressed, still absorbing the significance of the night.

Real’s goalkeeper, Andriy Lunin, admitted that his team lacked their trademark fierceness that evening.

“It’s tough to dissect it immediately. We missed our usual fire and innovation,” he remarked. “We tried to push harder after the break, but the opening half was rough. We’re proud to represent these colors and will forge ahead with determination for future games.”

Carlo Ancelotti chose to bench Kylian Mbappe, who arrived from Paris St Germain in June, due to a recent muscle injury.

Real’s first move came from Vinicius Jr. with a low effort in the sixth minute, indicating their control over the game’s tempo. Another chance arose when Endrick’s close attempt was denied by Lucas Chevalier.

Andriy Lunin showcased his prowess with a jaw-dropping save, denying David’s header, then pushing away his follow-up just before halftime.

Their persistence bore fruit in stoppage time when Eduardo Camavinga inadvertently handled Edon Zhegrova’s free-kick.

A quick VAR check ensued, with David bravely sealing the penalty.

Lille kept their momentum in the second half, staying proactive despite allowing Real to dominate possession and limiting the influence of English midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Ancelotti later introduced Mbappe and seasoned player Luka Modric, swapping out Endrick and Eder Militao, yet Lille resisted Real’s late surge to clinch victory.

Article by Julien Pretot; Edited by Ed Osmond

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring