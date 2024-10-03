New Wave of Israeli Airstrikes Claims Six Lives in Central Beirut

In the dead of night, Israeli forces launched an airstrike on central Beirut, resulting in the tragic loss of at least six lives. This attack comes on the heels of what has been deemed Israel’s bloodiest day in the past year of skirmishes with the Iran-supported Hezbollah.

According to Israel, the operation was a meticulously planned air assault targeting specific sites within Beirut.

Witnesses quoted by Reuters described a thunderous explosion. A security source indicated that the strike hit a structure located in the bustling Bachoura district, not far from the Lebanese parliament.

Lebanese health officials confirmed that the airstrike left six individuals dead and injured at least seven more.

An image surfaced showing the remnants of an apartment complex badly damaged by the Israeli airstrike in Bashoura, illustrating the conflict’s destructive toll.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have advised residents in several Lebanese villages who fled their homes to refrain from returning until they receive further updates. Spokesperson Adraee remarked on social media, “Ongoing IDF operations are continuing unhindered.”

The day prior, Iran had unleashed a wave of over 180 missiles toward Israel. In response, Israel reported that eight of its soldiers perished in ground confrontations in southern Lebanon, as military forces pressed deeper into their northern neighbor.

The Israeli military shared that their ground operations in Lebanon expanded to include standard infantry and armored units yesterday. The combined reactions to Iran’s missile barrage and Israel’s declared intention to retaliate have stirred concerns of a larger, more chaotic conflict engulfing the oil-rich Middle Eastern region.

Hezbollah has reported that its fighters engaged in skirmishes with Israeli troops within Lebanon, marking their first reports of direct ground battles since Israeli forces crossed the border on Monday.

Hezbollah also claimed responsibility for destroying three Israeli Merkava tanks with targeted rocket fire near the border town of Maroun El Ras.

In an aerial snapshot taken after the strikes, swirling smoke fills the air above the city, a stark reminder of the chaos below.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remarked, “We find ourselves in the thick of a formidable war against Iran’s Axis of Evil, intent on our annihilation. This will not come to pass, for we will unite and, with divine assistance, emerge victorious.”

Lebanon’s health ministry has reported that the recent Israeli air raids have claimed at least 46 lives across southern and central Lebanon within just the last 24 hours.

In a striking move, Iran characterized its missile attack yesterday as its largest barrage against Israel to date, stating that the assault was concluded unless provoked further. In contrast, both Israel and the United States vowed to respond vigorously.

U.S. President Joe Biden declared his administration would not condone any Israeli retaliation against Iran’s nuclear facilities in light of these events, urging Israel instead to exercise restraint in its military responses against its regional adversaries.

Biden participated in a conference call with leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, aiming to forge a unified international response that could include fresh sanctions targeting Tehran.

Leaders of the G7 expressed “grave concern” about the escalating tensions in the region but underscored that a diplomatic resolution remains attainable and that an all-encompassing conflict is undesirable for any party involved.

China has called upon the United Nations Security Council to take “swift actions” to alleviate the rising tensions in the Middle East.

During a Security Council briefing, Fu Cong, China’s permanent representative to the UN, emphasized, “The Security Council is primarily responsible for maintaining international peace and stability.”

Recent statistics reveal that the ongoing clashes have resulted in over 1,900 fatalities and more than 9,000 injuries in Lebanon over the past year, with a significant number of these deaths occurring in the last two weeks alone.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati revealed that approximately 1.2 million Lebanese have been forced from their homes due to the escalating violence.

Iran classified Tuesday’s missile offensive as retaliation for the recent assassinations of militant leaders, including Nasrallah, Israeli strikes against Hezbollah, and Israel’s ongoing conflict with Iran-aligned Hamas fighters in Gaza.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported from the missile strikes in Israel; however, one civilian lost their life in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring