Tánaiste Expresses Deep Concern Over Israeli Ground Operations in Lebanon

The Tánaiste has assured that Irish forces stationed in Lebanon remain secure; however, he expressed substantial concern regarding the recent initiation of ground raids by Israeli troops in southern Lebanese villages, highlighting that international humanitarian law appears to be under strain.

Mr. Martin emphasized the “extraordinary” ramifications that such ground offensives could impose, potentially displacing over a million individuals, which he termed “unacceptable.” The situation has escalated as Israel reported fierce clashes with Hezbollah following the deployment of its paratroopers, commandos, and armored units at the onset of these ground operations.

In recent weeks, a significant number of Irish nationals in Lebanon have registered their presence with the Department of Foreign Affairs. The Tánaiste remarked, “We have consistently urged our citizens in Lebanon to take advantage of any opportunity to leave.”

He further added, “Currently, some commercial flights are available out of Beirut airport. We strongly encourage anyone who can to utilize these flights while they still exist.” He recognized that remaining in place may, in certain scenarios, prove safer than attempting movement due to the sporadic conflict and bombardment.

According to the Defence Forces, despite the “tense” atmosphere in Lebanon, all Irish personnel stationed there are confirmed to be safe and accounted for. Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy reassured families of stationed troops, stating, “In light of recent developments in southern Lebanon, it’s vital for families to know that the well-being of our forces is our top priority. We deeply value the ongoing support from their families during these trying times.”

Lt. Gen. Clancy continued, “We remain in constant communication with our personnel and are vigilantly monitoring conditions on the ground. Though these circumstances are challenging, our troops are devoted to their peacekeeping mission and possess the training necessary to manage any escalation.” He pointed out that the incursion currently unfolding is not taking place in the vicinity where Irish soldiers operate, as part of the United Nations force.

In his comments, Mr. Martin clarified, “I consulted with our Chief of Staff last night as news of the limited incursions started surfacing. Thankfully, it’s occurring in an area distinct from where our forces are positioned.” He acknowledged, “While the rising tensions naturally amplify concerns, our troops are safe and composed professionals.”

“UNIFIL is diligently working at the command level to ensure the protection of our peacekeepers amidst the unfolding escalation,” he added. Mr. Martin reiterated the call for all involved parties to step back from the brink, asserting that there lies a fundamental responsibility on all sides to cease the launching of rockets.

Additional insights from the Press Association further elaborate on the situation.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring