Israeli Airstrikes Expand, Targeting Residential Buildings in Beirut

A bustling apartment complex in Beirut became the target of an Israeli airstrike, as reported by eyewitnesses. This incident marks the first assault within the city amidst Israel’s intensifying actions against Iran’s regional allies.

The airstrike struck the upper levels of an apartment building situated in the Kola neighborhood of Lebanon’s capital, according to accounts from locals.

At the moment, there has been no immediate feedback from the Israeli military regarding the situation.

As Israel significantly ramps up its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthi forces in Yemen, there are growing concerns that the escalating violence in the Middle East may spiral out of control, potentially dragging in Iran and the United States, which stands firmly as Israel’s primary ally.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi-controlled health ministry announced that at least four individuals lost their lives, with another 29 suffering injuries due to airstrikes on the strategic port city of Hodeidah. Israel stated that these strikes were a direct response to missile launches from Houthi forces.

In Lebanon, the toll from Israeli airstrikes has surged, with government officials reporting at least 105 fatalities linked to the recent attacks.

Residents gather outside the ravaged apartment building struck by an Israeli airstrike in the Cola district of Beirut.

The Lebanese Health Ministry has reported a staggering count of over 1,000 deaths and approximately 6,000 injuries over the past fortnight, although it did not specify how many casualties were civilians.

According to government sources, around one million people—roughly one-fifth of Lebanon’s population—have been forced to evacuate their homes due to the ongoing violence.

This relentless wave of bombardment over the last two weeks has claimed the lives of a series of high-ranking Hezbollah figures, including the organization’s prominent leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

With promises to continue the campaign, Israel asserts its commitment to restoring security in the northern areas, which have become perilous due to the threat of Hezbollah’s rocket attacks.

Israeli drones have been spotted operationally hovering over Beirut, while the ominous sounds of airstrikes reverberate throughout the Lebanese capital.

Most of the Israeli assaults have primarily targeted southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah, backed by Iran, commands significant influence, in addition to areas within the southern suburbs of Beirut. However, the strike in the Kola district stands out as the first raid occurring within the confines of Beirut itself.

As the tension escalates, the United States has advocated for a diplomatic solution to the burgeoning crisis in Lebanon, while also permitting its military to bolster its presence in the region.

When questioned by journalists about the possibility of averting a full-scale war in the Middle East, U.S. President Joe Biden remarked, “It has to be.” He indicated that discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were forthcoming.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring