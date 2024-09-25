Meryl Streep: “A Squirrel Holds More Rights Than an Afghan Girl”

Meryl Streep shines brightly as one of the finest talents in Hollywood, but her recent appearance at the United Nations highlighted a different mission: advocating for the women of Afghanistan. These women, stripped of their right to self-expression under Taliban rule, face astonishing limitations on their lives.

A recent UN report paints a grim picture of the situation, asserting that for the last three years, the Taliban regime has systematically “erased women from Afghanistan’s public sphere.” True to these findings, at a gathering held at the UN headquarters alongside Ireland, Ms. Streep passionately addressed the ongoing repression faced by Afghan women.

“In Kabul today, a female cat enjoys more freedom than a woman,” she declared, capturing the audience’s attention with her stark comparison.

Streep described the current state of affairs as bewildering and shocking. “This is something extraordinary. It contradicts the very essence of natural law; it’s downright peculiar,” she remarked to a crowd of politicians and diplomats.

The Irish Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin, echoed Streep’s concerns, reaffirming Ireland’s unwavering commitment to advocating for the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan. He characterized the Taliban’s actions as “a persecution of a gender, perhaps unparalleled in the history of humanity.”

Despite the gravity of the situation, Martin expressed frustration at the indifference displayed by much of the global community. “The lethargy of nations is quite astonishing, especially considering the scale of the atrocities unfolding here,” he asserted.

This event was a collaborative effort with representatives from Indonesia, Qatar, and Switzerland, prompting Streep to reflect on her past experiences and the evolution of women’s rights. “Back in 1971, I graduated from college in New York, the same year that women in Switzerland were granted voting rights,” she recounted.

“Ironically, Afghan women had already enjoyed that right for decades—since 1919, to be precise—twenty years before their French counterparts and long before American women gained suffrage.” She reminisced about a time in the 1970s when Afghan women held various important roles, including teachers, doctors, and lawyers, only for the landscape of society to be drastically altered since then.

Streep referred to Afghanistan’s plight as a “cautionary tale” for the world, highlighting the dramatic collapse of a once progressive society. She lamented the loss of opportunities and the erasure of women’s contributions in every sector.

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, elaborated on the dire circumstances facing Afghan women today. “Afghan women and girls find themselves mostly confined to their homes, stripped of the freedom to move, coupled with almost no access to education or employment,” he stated.

He further noted that these women are also prohibited from singing or voicing their opinions in public. “This latest decree is just one in a series that systematically undermines the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls. In addition, they contend with rampant gender-based violence, honor killings, and a troubling rise in maternal mortality rates,” Guterres explained.

Many have conveyed to the UN their feelings of isolation and helplessness, as they struggle to care for their families and contribute to their communities.

As a former educator, the Tánaiste expressed deep sorrow over the educational restrictions imposed on Afghan women. “It truly disturbs me. As a passionate advocate for education, witnessing such a fundamental denial—one that curtails the innate human desire to learn—is something I find hard to comprehend,” he said.

Martin reassured attendees of the Irish Government’s ongoing support for the movement dedicated to restoring women’s rights in Afghanistan. “We cannot allow Afghanistan to slip from the world’s conscience. We will collaborate with you and the international community to persistently bring this issue to the forefront and strategize effective solutions for the girls born today in Afghanistan,” he expressed fervently.

During the meeting, an excerpt from the documentary “The Sharp Edge of Peace” was showcased, telling the story of four Afghan women involved in negotiations that paved the way for the US withdrawal from the country, leading to the Taliban’s resurgence. These women stood as the only female representatives the Taliban had ever encountered at the negotiation table.

Fawzia Koofi, one of the negotiators, delivered an emotional message during the event. “It breaks our hearts to reflect on the liberties we once took for granted for two decades,” she lamented. “We never imagined we would revisit discussions about our fundamental rights—be it education, work, or the right to coexist.”

For Meryl Streep, the international community—especially those of the Sunni faith, the most predominant religion in Afghanistan—must recognize their obligation to act on behalf of Afghan women and girls. “The Taliban has instituted over 100 edicts, robbing women and girls of their educational and employment opportunities, along with their basic freedoms to express themselves and move freely. In essence, they have effectively imprisoned half the population,” she asserted, lending her voice to a cause that desperately needs attention and advocacy.