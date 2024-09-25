Israeli Forces Claim to Have Eliminated Hezbollah Leader in Airstrike on Beirut

An Israeli airstrike in the heart of Beirut resulted in the death of a prominent Hezbollah commander, exacerbating tensions and fears of a potential full-scale war in the Middle East as cross-border rocket activity surged.

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed their operation targeted Ibrahim Qubaisi, who allegedly commanded Hezbollah’s missile and rocket division. Two separate security officials from Lebanon described him as a key figure directing operations for the Iran-supported group.

This airstrike is yet another setback for Hezbollah, which has faced significant challenges from Israeli forces in recent days. In response, the Israeli government announced it would carry out “extensive strikes” aimed at Hezbollah installations.

The intensifying pressure on Hezbollah raises alarms about an ongoing conflict that has persisted for nearly a year, threatening stability in the oil-rich region, especially as hostilities between Hamas and Israel rage on in Gaza.

Shifting its focus northward, Israel is now targeting Hezbollah’s positions as the group fires rockets into Israeli territory in support of Hamas, which also enjoys backing from Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that strikes against Hezbollah would proceed relentlessly, calling for Lebanese citizens to distance themselves from the influence of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. “Anyone harboring missiles or rockets at home will find no refuge,” Mr. Netanyahu conveyed at an undisclosed military base after the armed forces uncovered munitions stored in civilian residences.

He continued, “Our conflict is not with you; it is with Hezbollah. Nasrallah is leading you into peril… Free yourselves from his hold, for your own sake.”

Hezbollah, for its part, contests Israel’s claims that it stashes weaponry within civilian areas in Lebanon.

Yesterday, the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Marjayoun saw smoke rising from the wreckage of a targeted location.

This marked a continuation of Israeli assaults, striking the Hezbollah-dominated region of Beirut consecutively. Reports from Hezbollah indicate that they retaliated by launching rockets into northern Israel earlier today.

The Lebanese ministry of health reported a tragic toll: at least six lives claimed and 15 individuals injured in the bombardment of a residential structure in the Ghobeiry district of Beirut.

The Israeli government’s priority lies in fortifying the northern border and ensuring the return of displaced residents, hinting at a prolonged conflict. Hezbollah has resolutely declared its determination not to back away until a ceasefire materializes in Gaza.

In a shocking revelation, Lebanese authorities reported that airstrikes have claimed 558 lives, including 50 children and 94 women. They also noted that 1,835 others sustained injuries, with tens of thousands fleeing for safety.

The escalating casualty numbers, coupled with the ferocity of assaults from the region’s most formidable military, have instilled panic across Lebanon, yet there remains a resilient spirit among those recalling the harrowing Israel-Hezbollah war of 2006.

With the situation intensifying, calls for dialogue are rising. UN human rights chief Volker Turk has urged all influential countries and parties to step in to defuse the escalating violence in Lebanon.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan shared his belief on MSNBC that it’s still possible to carve out “a path forward” that could lead to de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the need for “all parties to take a step back from the brink.”

As fighting rages on, apprehension grows that the United States—Israel’s staunch ally—might get drawn into a broader conflict alongside Iran, which possesses various proxies throughout the Middle East, including Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen, and militia groups in Iraq.

Last week, Hezbollah faced considerable losses when a significant cache of pagers and walkie-talkies, vital to its operations, went off in a disastrous security incident, marking one of its worst breaches ever. This incident is largely attributed to Israeli prowess in clandestine operations, a reputation that has persisted over decades. Israel has not publicly acknowledged its involvement.

Thanks to its superior intelligence and cutting-edge technology, Israel has consistently maintained an advantage in both Lebanon and Gaza, successfully tracking down and eliminating high-ranking Hezbollah commanders as well as Hamas leaders.

However, Hezbollah has showcased resilience through decades of conflict with Israel. Established by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards back in 1982 in response to an Israeli invasion of Lebanon, Hezbollah is seen as a fiercer adversary than Hamas.

The group recently claimed to have used a new rocket developed called the Fadi 3 in an assault on an Israeli army base, as shared through a statement on Telegram.

In a curious tidbit, Hezbollah’s media outlet reported that Israel had been distributing leaflets featuring a “highly dangerous” barcode across the Bekaa Valley, warning that scanning it would extract all information from any device.

Immediate commentary from the Israeli army has yet to materialize regarding this claim.

It’s worth noting that Al-Mayadeen, a pan-Arab television network, reported the death of journalist Hadi al-Sayyed in an Israeli strike in his hometown, raising the total number of journalists killed in Lebanon since early October to four, with previous casualties including two other Al-Mayadeen correspondents and a Reuters camera operator.

In light of the ongoing crisis, Qatar Airways and flydubai have likewise suspended all flights to Beirut for two days. Qatar Airways, which typically operates two daily services to the Lebanese capital, has announced a temporary cessation of flights through September 25. “The safety of our passengers is our utmost priority,” the airline stated.

In a related development, flydubai, the budget airline under the Emirates umbrella, also halted its daily operations on Tuesday and Wednesday. “flight operations between Dubai International and Beirut International Airport have been cancelled due to current circumstances,” said a spokesperson.

A source affiliated with Middle East Airlines indicated that their flights are fully booked for days, with no available seats until Sunday, citing a surge in demand due to the cancellations.

Major international airlines such as Lufthansa, Air France, and Delta Air Lines have also suspended their Beirut flights amid the escalation, which has extended to services in Israel and Iran as well.

Just last week, Qatar Airways enforced a ban on communications devices like pagers and walkie-talkies on flights to Beirut following the tragic explosions that took 37 lives and injured countless others in two days, attributed to an Israeli operation.