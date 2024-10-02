Iran Claims Israel’s Assault Has Concluded Amid Concerns Over Escalating Conflict

Iran has declared that its missile offensive against Israel has concluded, at least for now, unless provoked further. Meanwhile, both Israel and the United States have vowed to respond firmly to Tehran’s escalating military actions, deepening concerns about a broader conflict.

The United States announced it would collaborate closely with its long-standing ally, Israel, ensuring that Iran would face “severe consequences” for its aggressive moves from yesterday that escalated tensions.

Today, the United Nations Security Council is set to convene to deliberate on the increasingly volatile Middle East situation, while the European Union has called for an immediate ceasefire.

“Our operations have come to a close unless the Israeli regime chooses to provoke us again,” declared Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in a message on X.

In recent events, an apartment complex in Beirut bore the brunt of an Israeli airstrike, highlighting the ongoing hostilities.

This morning, Israel intensified its air raids on southern Beirut, known as a stronghold for Hezbollah. At least three aerial strikes targeted locations that were claimed to belong to the militant group.

Thick clouds of smoke rose from the suburbs, serving as a stark reminder of the ongoing violence. Israel’s evacuation orders have left the area largely deserted after days of relentless bombings.

In what Israel characterized as its largest military strike to date against its nation, Iran reportedly launched over 180 ballistic missiles yesterday. Alarms blared throughout the country, while the sound of explosions echoed in Jerusalem and across the Jordan River valley, prompting widespread population alerts to take refuge in shelters.

While no injuries were documented in Israel, a man lost his life in the occupied West Bank, per local officials.

Iran justified its missile offensive as a direct response to Israeli actions, including the targeted killings of its militant leaders and aggression against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iran labeled its military campaign as a defensive maneuver strictly aimed at Israeli military installations. The Iranian news agency specified that three Israeli military bases were part of its targets.

Iran’s military asserted that its missile action was a necessary retort to Israeli provocations in Lebanon and Gaza against Hezbollah, Iran’s ally.

In response, Israel ramped up air defenses against the Iranian missile onslaught, with most incoming projectiles intercepted successfully “through the efforts of Israel and a defensive coalition led by the United States,” stated Israeli Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari during a briefing on X.

“Iran’s attack represents a significant and perilous escalation,” he went on to elaborate.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded defiantly, promising retaliation. “Iran made a colossal miscalculation tonight, and it will face consequences,” he asserted at the start of an emergency cabinet meeting.

In retaliation, Iranian military leaders warned that any action taken by Israel would lead to “immense destruction” of its critical infrastructure. They also indicated a readiness to target assets of any allies that might support Israel.

Concerns about a wider conflict have escalated as Israel has stepped up its operations in Lebanon over the past two weeks, including launching a ground offensive on Monday, alongside its ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In a significant escalation, Iran employed hypersonic Fattah missiles for the first time, achieving a reported 90% success rate in hitting their designated targets in Israel, as confirmed by the Revolutionary Guards.

Rear Admiral Hagari noted that most missile strikes were concentrated in central and southern Israel, with footage released by the military showing severe damage to a school in Gedera, a central city.

The Pentagon reported that U.S. Navy warships deployed around a dozen interceptors to neutralize incoming Iranian missiles aimed at Israel.

Britain disclosed its forces’ involvement in efforts to prevent further escalation in the region, albeit without delving into specifics.

U.S. President Joe Biden voiced unequivocal support for Israel, labeling the Iranian missile assault as “ineffective”.

Vice President Kamala Harris, a key figure in the administration and a contender for the presidency, echoed Biden’s sentiments and asserted the U.S. commitment to protecting its interests against Iranian threats.

“We will take action. Iran will soon endure the repercussions of its wrongdoing. Expect a response that will be impactful,” pledged Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon during a media briefing.

Nowhere in the current landscape is there an urging for tempered responses from the U.S. The administration, instead, reiterated that “severe repercussions” would be meted out to Iran, with spokesperson Jake Sullivan emphasizing continued cooperation with Israel. However, he remained vague about what forms these potential consequences might take. Notably, he refrained from advising restraint in Israel’s military actions, which is a departure from U.S. policy following prior Iranian aggressions.

According to the Pentagon, the scale of the recent Iranian airstrikes surpassed the previous April assaults by roughly double.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the ongoing cycle of violence, expressing alarm at the escalating hostilities. “This must end. A ceasefire is absolutely necessary,” he underscored.

The European Union has vehemently denounced Iran’s aggression towards Israel, calling for an urgent cessation of hostilities across the region. Tension will only escalate if immediate action isn’t taken.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, echoed these military and political leaders’ calls for an immediate ceasefire. “The perilous cycle of attacks and counterattacks risks spiraling out of control,” he remarked on social media.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer conducted discussions with leaders from Germany and France, as they collectively recognized the critical need for restraint among all involved parties, as reported by Downing Street.

As nearly 1,900 fatalities and over 9,000 injuries have been recorded in Lebanon amid nearly a year of cross-border conflict—most notably in the past fortnight—the humanitarian impact continues to mount, according to figures from the Lebanese government.

