EU Allocates €9 Million to Back Financial Reforms and Boost Educational Programs

Mogadishu (AX) — The European Union (EU) has committed €9 million to Somalia’s Federal Government (FGS) for advancing governance reforms. This funding, part of the EU’s Somalia State and Resilience Building Contract (SRBC II), aims to boost public financial management and spearhead economic growth.

The allocation will aid Somalia in bolstering domestic revenue collection, fortifying fiscal federalism, and enhancing social services, including public education through initiatives such as the National Teacher’s Initiative.

“With this disbursement, the EU solidifies its unwavering support for Somalia’s strides in public financial management and demonstrates our dedication to the EU-Somalia Joint Operational Roadmap,” stated EU Ambassador to Somalia Karin Johansson.

Somalia’s Finance Minister, Bihi Iman Egeh, expressed gratitude for the EU’s contribution, stressing its significance for ongoing reforms. “This support is essential to driving financial governance reforms and elevating basic social services across the nation,” Egeh articulated.

Since 2018, the EU has contributed over €101 million in budgetary assistance to Somalia.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring