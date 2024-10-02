Somalia

EU Allocates €9 Million to Back Financial Reforms and Boost Educational Programs

avatar of axadleBy axadle

Mogadishu (AX) — The European Union (EU) has committed €9 million to Somalia’s Federal Government (FGS) for advancing governance reforms. This funding, part of the EU’s Somalia State and Resilience Building Contract (SRBC II), aims to boost public financial management and spearhead economic growth.

The allocation will aid Somalia in bolstering domestic revenue collection, fortifying fiscal federalism, and enhancing social services, including public education through initiatives such as the National Teacher’s Initiative.

“With this disbursement, the EU solidifies its unwavering support for Somalia’s strides in public financial management and demonstrates our dedication to the EU-Somalia Joint Operational Roadmap,” stated EU Ambassador to Somalia Karin Johansson.

Related Posts

Saudi Arabia Executes 198 in 2024, Marking the Highest Number in Over…

Ethiopia Remains Unresponsive to Djibouti’s Suggestion for…

Somalia’s Finance Minister, Bihi Iman Egeh, expressed gratitude for the EU’s contribution, stressing its significance for ongoing reforms. “This support is essential to driving financial governance reforms and elevating basic social services across the nation,” Egeh articulated.

Since 2018, the EU has contributed over €101 million in budgetary assistance to Somalia.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring

avatar of axadle
axadle 18741 posts

I am a professional and passionate Linux server administrator, future web developer, junior php developer.

I am currently creating content for Axadle and Jowhar and enjoy playing with Linux and all of its other distributions.

I love working with computers and believe in sharing knowledge. Follow me to find out more about what's happening in the Horn of Africa.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More