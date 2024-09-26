A ground attack by Israel in Lebanon would lead to catastrophic consequences.

A prominent humanitarian leader in Beirut has issued a stark warning: a prospective ground invasion by Israeli forces into Lebanon could inflict further trauma on an already suffering displaced population.

According to the United Nations, over 90,000 individuals have been forced from their homes in Lebanon since the beginning of the week.

Dr. Luna Hammad, the Medical Coordinator for Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Lebanon, conveyed her concerns during an interview with RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. She highlighted that Beirut is currently grappling with a surge of displaced persons fleeing from conflict.

In her discussion, Dr. Hammad also addressed remarks from an Israeli military commander regarding the ongoing air strikes in Lebanon, which are intended to make way for possible troop deployments.

“The humanitarian crisis could deteriorate quite dramatically and swiftly,” stated Dr. Hammad, expressing her urgency about the situation.

She warned that an Israeli incursion into Lebanese territory “would have profound consequences on civilian populations in the impacted regions,” likely resulting in a “massive influx of displaced individuals.” This scenario, she elaborated, would further strain community resources, especially in urban centers like Beirut, which are already overwhelmed.

Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Israel’s military chief, indicated that extensive air strikes targeting Hezbollah could set the stage for ground forces to “enter enemy territory.”

“We’ve been witnessing a substantial influx of internally displaced individuals,” Dr. Hammad mentioned from her post in Beirut. “Among those arriving are particularly vulnerable groups: elderly people, women, and children. Having fled their homes, they arrive with little to no resources.”

“They lack the means to secure even the most essential items for themselves and their children. Water scarcity is a dire concern. Sanitation facilities are severely lacking,” she elaborated. “Families find shelter in schools and various institutions, which cannot adequately support their needs.”

“Traffic from southern regions toward Beirut is chaotic and overwhelming. Many people have been traveling for days, exhausted, some stopping their cars merely to rest beneath bridges,” she described the dire situation.

The teams from MSF are actively offering psychological support to those displaced by the violence.

“The patients we’re seeing for trauma counseling are in disbelief,” Dr. Hammad shared. “They haven’t had a moment of rest in days. Rather than focusing on their own well-being, they are consumed with worry for their young children. It’s incredibly challenging,” she observed.

Additionally, MSF is coordinating efforts with partner hospitals and supplying trauma kits intended for health facilities treating the wounded. “Healthcare providers have been working tirelessly around the clock for over a week, feeling the pressure of an overwhelming influx of patients and the rapid depletion of medical supplies,” Dr. Hammad noted.

She recounted witnessing children in the hospital who had once been joyful kindergartners, now facing life-altering injuries. “Many have lost limbs or suffered serious abdominal trauma as a result of the ongoing conflict,” she lamented.

Dr. Hammad also indicated that hospitals struggle to cope with the demands presented by an increasing number of trauma cases. “The injuries we witness stem predominantly from aerial attacks and bombings, affecting various body parts: heads, limbs, abdomens, and faces.” She emphasized that the medical resources available are woefully insufficient to handle this scale of injuries.

Describing the scenes she has encountered, Dr. Hammad said, “What I have seen is profoundly disturbing.” She continued, “It’s heart-wrenching. Innocent civilians who were just living their lives have suddenly been thrust into situations of severe injury. Children who were once engrossed in play now find themselves fighting for their lives.”

Dr. Hammad expressed that the crisis in Lebanon surpasses even the devastation experienced during the 2006 conflict. “The extent of displacement and the conditions facing those who have been uprooted is significantly worse than what transpired back then. It is genuinely alarming,” she stated.

MSF is urging all humanitarian, medical, and non-governmental organizations to advocate for a ceasefire, emphasizing the need for assistance for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other vulnerable groups. Currently, MSF’s mobile units provide both primary and mental health care to those in temporary shelters, distributing essential supplies, including mattresses and hygiene kits. They are running mental health hotlines and offering critical psychological support to the displaced.

