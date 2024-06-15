Sports

Vlahovic Declares ‘No One is Untouchable’ Ahead of Pivotal Euro 2024 Clash with England

Dusan Vlahovic is upbeat about Serbia’s chances to topple England, remembering Iceland’s unexpected victory as a beacon of hope.

The buildup to England’s campaign ended in dismay at Wembley, initiated by an early striker from Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson.

With 16 goals this season at Juventus, Vlahovic is eager to extend his scoring streak into the European Championship in Gelsenkirchen, marking Serbia’s début in this tournament post-independence.

At 24, this tourney marks Vlahovic’s sophomore appearance on a major stage, following a group-stage departure at Qatar’s 2020 World Cup.

Vlahovic is optimistic about the Eagles’ ability to eclipse Gareth Southgate’s squad, prominent contenders for the title.

“No squad is unbeatable,” noted Vlahovic as he referenced the Iceland game. “They conquered England at their fortress, cheered by thousands. We can take a page from their playbook.”

“Miracles happen. While England might wear the crown of favorites, our belief is ironclad. We are taking measured strides to showcase our best version.”

“This strategy keeps us grounded, allowing peaceful prep for the fights ahead.”

Post-England, Serbia’s journey leads them to Munich for a tangle with Slovenia, then wraps up the group stage against Denmark.

