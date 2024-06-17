Sports

Tadic Predicts a ‘Ravenous’ Bellingham Will Clinch the Ballon d’Or

Jude Bellingham dazzled once more, delivering a stellar show in England’s first match of Euro 2024 against Serbia.

Jude Bellingham “might just snatch the next Ballon d’Or,” declared Serbia’s captain Dusan Tadic, marveling at the midfielder’s prowess post-match.

Bellingham turned hero with a thunderous header in the first half, securing a narrow 1-0 victory for Gareth Southgate’s squad over the Eagles in Gelsenkirchen.

The Real Madrid prodigy continued the fiery form from his debut season with Los Blancos, netting 23 goals and seizing both LaLiga and the Champions League titles.

Surpassing records, Bellingham became the second player after Michael Owen to score in both the World Cup and European Championship before his 21st birthday. Importantly, he’s the inaugural player to achieve this feat for the Three Lions while playing club football abroad.

Tadic, joining the fray as a substitute in Serbia’s historic European Championship match as a united nation, lavished praise on the 20-year-old sensation.

Confronted with queries on whether Bellingham tipped the scales in Group C, the Eagles’ leader confirmed: “Absolutely. His talent and character stand out. He’s a contender for the Ballon d’Or, no doubt.”

“Today, he elevated England’s game, demanding the ball, and delivered a standout performance,” Tadic continued.

The veteran emphasized, “What stands out is his readiness to shoulder responsibility. His drive is palpable and remarkable for someone so youthful.”

