Euro 2024 Highlights: Bellingham Unveils New Celebration, Kane Channels Haaland?

We spotlight the cream of the crop in social media chatter from Euro 2024, following England’s spirited start with a win.

Jude Bellingham shone brightly, guiding England to a 1-0 victory over Serbia.

That same day saw Denmark tie with Slovenia, while the Netherlands secured a comeback victory against Poland.

The buzz wasn’t confined to the field; social media was alight with spirited exchanges and celebrations.

Alpha Moves

Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold introduced a ‘wolfpack’ goal celebration, kneeling and mimicking a wolf’s face.

Bellingham later revealed to BBC Sport the inside joke behind their celebration, linked to a clueless staff member during their game ‘Wolf’.

Silent Operator

While Bellingham stole headlines, Declan Rice was pivotal, leading in several statistical categories for England.

Amidst the hype, the official England handle was sure to highlight Rice’s contributions.

Kane Emulates Haaland?

Mid-game, pundit Jamie Carragher noted on X that Harry Kane seemed to be mirroring Erling Haaland’s tactics, staying upfront and waiting for play to come to him.

Despite limited touches, Kane almost scored, a header of his denied by the woodwork.

Vital Skills

In an inspiring move, fan zones in Germany offered CPR training, a potentially life-saving skill, broadcasted by UEFA’s official account.

Eriksen Triumphs

Reflecting on Christian Eriksen’s harrowing collapse in 2020, his score in the match against Slovenia was particularly momentous.

Style on the Sidelines

Coach styles varied dramatically. Michal Probierz of Poland opted for a standout tweed waistable and brown blazer.

His choice garnered attention from the Men In Blazer’s X account and subsequently, the Poland team’s account.

What’s your take on his outfit?

Memphis Steps Up Style

Memphis Depay, known for his bold fashion, stepped out with a new accessory, a headband, a rare choice for football.

Though it didn’t enhance his shooting accuracy, he remained a prominent presence on the field.