On Saturday, Portugal clinched the top spot in Group F at Euro 2024, advancing to the knockout stage before their final group match even kicked off. Celebrating the victory, Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record, tallying the highest number of assists in the competition’s history.

Portugal’s dominance was on full display as they decimated Turkiye 3-0 in Dortmund. The squad showed marked improvement from their nail-biting 2-1 triumph over Czechia previously.

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes bookended a farcical own goal by Samet Akaydin, showcasing the Selecao’s enhanced coherence and vigor. Fernandes sealed the deal after Ronaldo cleverly dodged the Turkish defense, setting up his ex-Manchester United colleague in a prime two-on-one situation against goalie Altay Bayindir.

With this assist, Ronaldo’s seventh at the Euros, he became the event’s most prolific assist provider since its inception in 1968. This act of selflessness underscored his commitment to the team above personal glory, an attitude heralded by Portugal’s manager, Roberto Martinez.

Martinez praised Ronaldo’s unselfish behavior, suggesting it as a model of teamwork and dedication ideal for emulation in football training academies worldwide. “In that pivotal moment, he chose to pass it to Bruno Fernandes,” he recounted during the post-game media talk.

Ronaldo is also the reigning goalscoring king of the Euros with 14 goals. His contribution helped notch his 23rd win at major international tournaments—a tally surpassed only by German legends Bastian Schweinberger and Miroslav Klose.

However, the match also saw unexpected interruptions as six pitch invaders entered the playing field. This security breach, initially sparked by Ronaldo’s gesture to photograph with a young fan, raised logistical concerns. Martinez recognized the potential vulnerabilities such scenarios could precipitate, even as he acknowledged the generally benign intentions of these fans.

Overall, Portugal moves forward with strong momentum and a united front, underscored by Ronaldo’s record-setting assists and the team’s robust defense against adversity, both on and off the field.