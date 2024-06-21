Martinez Confident in Energized Ronaldo as Portugal Tackles Turkey Challenge

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t on top form during Portugal’s initial Euro 2024 fixture against Czechia, yet Roberto Martinez isn’t fretting over his physical form.

Despite a less stellar performance, Martinez remains unshaken in his belief in Ronaldo’s stamina to endure full matches repeatedly throughout Euro 2024, as Portugal gears up to clash with Turkiye.

Portugal’s Group F journey began with a jittery 2-1 victory over Czechia, where Francisco Conceicao emerged as the hero, netting the winner in the 92nd minute.

Ronaldo, a titan with a record 14 Euro goals, played the entirety of the match. In doing so, he became the first to compete in six distinct editions of the tournament.

His recent outing was irksome; he didn’t convert any of his five shots, which collectively expected to yield 0.73 goals. Opta defined one as a glaring miss.

Debate swirled around Ronaldo’s place in the Portuguese squad following his unexpected sidelining by Fernando Santos during the 2020 World Cup.

“How many games did Cristiano compete in last season?” queried Martinez. He praised Ronaldo’s unmatched experience in European Championships, highlighting his knack for creating scoring chances and carving out space.

The Portuguese press has raised queries regarding whether Martinez should pair Ronaldo with another forward. However, Martinez is keen on a team-centric offensive strategy.

“He’s the forward with top marks for on-target strikes; he remains disciplined and energetically maintains the space,” explained Martinez. He stressed the importance of a communal team advance into the final third, rather than clustering players around Ronaldo.

Turkiye’s initial match saw them triumph over Georgia 3-1 in Dortmund, cheered on robustly by their supporters. This sets the stage for a potentially charged environment against Portugal.

Martinez anticipates a lively atmosphere for the upcoming match and emphasizes playing to Portugal’s strengths—managing the pace and using the flanks.

“They come out strong, full of grit and gumption. No hidden tactics with them,” Martinez noted about Turkiye’s style.