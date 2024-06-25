Sports

Marseille Secures Agreement to Appoint De Zerbi as Their New Head Coach

Roberto De Zerbi is on the cusp of clinching the role of Marseille’s new head coach for the forthcoming Ligue 1 campaign.

Marseille revealed negotiations for De Zerbi’s induction as head coach have reached a preliminary agreement. “We are coordinating with all involved parties to finalize the arrival of the Italian tactician and his squad to the OM bench and are preparing for his inaugural days in Marseille,” they commented.

De Zerbi, known for his abrupt exit from Brighton just prior to the last match of the 2023-24 season, guided the Seagulls to a commendable sixth-place in the Premier League. His leadership marked Brighton’s debut in European competitions.

Under his guidance, Brighton conquered their Europa League group, which included a victory over Marseille, only to be eliminated by Roma in the knockout stages and subsequently dip to 11th in the league rankings.

On the flip side, Marseille experienced a turbulent season, cycling through three managers. Jean-Louis Gasset took the helm towards the season’s end but could only marshal an eighth-place finish, falling short of qualifying for European competitions.

