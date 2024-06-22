Kante’s Unbeaten Streak at Major Tournaments Continues as France and Netherlands Battle to a Draw

In the latest clash at Euro 2024, France squared off with the Netherlands, and N’Golo Kante’s unbeaten streak in major tourneys continued.

.css-1wdizw2{letter-spacing:0.33px;line-height:1.65;margin:1em 0;font-family:GTWalsheim-Md;}@media (max-width: 768px){.css-1wdizw2{font-size:18px;}}@media (min-width: 992px){.css-1wdizw2{font-size:22px;}}In the latest clash at Euro 2024, France squared off with the Netherlands, and N’Golo Kante’s unbeaten streak in major tourneys continued..css-175d8dp-DateAndSourceWrapper{display:-webkit-box;display:-webkit-flex;display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-webkit-align-items:center;-webkit-box-align:center;-ms-flex-align:center;align-items:center;gap:10px;padding:1em 0;}.css-175d8dp-DateAndSourceWrapper time{color:var(–GlobalColorScheme-Text-secondaryText2);}.css-174mzpv-ContentBodyWrapperCSS{width:100%;line-height:1.75em;}.css-174mzpv-ContentBodyWrapperCSS p{font-size:16px;margin:1em 0;line-height:inherit;}.css-174mzpv-ContentBodyWrapperCSS a{font-size:inherit;font-family:inherit;line-height:inherit;color:var(–GlobalColorScheme-Text-textSuccess);}.css-174mzpv-ContentBodyWrapperCSS a:hover{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;}.css-174mzpv-ContentBodyWrapperCSS strong{font-family:GTWalsheim-Md;}.css-174mzpv-ContentBodyWrapperCSS em{font-style:italic;font-size:14px;}.css-174mzpv-ContentBodyWrapperCSS [class*=”has-medium-font-size”]{font-size:18px;line-height:inherit;}.css-174mzpv-ContentBodyWrapperCSS h1,.css-174mzpv-ContentBodyWrapperCSS h2,.css-174mzpv-ContentBodyWrapperCSS h3,.css-174mzpv-ContentBodyWrapperCSS h4{font-size:18px;font-family:GTWalsheim-Md;margin:1em 0;line-height:inherit;}@media (min-width: 992px){.css-174mzpv-ContentBodyWrapperCSS p{font-size:18px;}.css-174mzpv-ContentBodyWrapperCSS em{font-size:16px;}.css-174mzpv-ContentBodyWrapperCSS h1,.css-174mzpv-ContentBodyWrapperCSS h2,.css-174mzpv-ContentBodyWrapperCSS h3,.css-174mzpv-ContentBodyWrapperCSS h4{font-size:22px;}}

The French squad’s scoreless draw with the Dutch squad unfolded in Leipzig last Friday.

Kante shone brightly, snagging his second consecutive Player of the Match title.

He’s nailed down 17 caps in prominent championships for France, dodging defeat each time.

The champ of the 2018 World Cup, Kante outshines all European contenders in this remarkable sequence.

Trailing him are Italians Simone Perrotta, with thirteen, Fulvio Collovati, with twelve, and the trio of Andre Schurlle, Carlos Marchena, and Paul Gascoigne, each with eleven.

Of his seventeen games during Euros and World Cups, Kante has tasted victory in twelve and drawn five.

Despite a stalemated confrontation, the French team holds the second slot in Group D but remains well-poised for advancement.