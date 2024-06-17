Scriptwriter Bellingham Captivates England’s Coach Southgate with His Stellar Performance

Gareth Southgate has again proved masterful at kickoff, securing another first-game victory at a major tourney with England, courtesy of Jude Bellingham’s goal.

In the electric atmosphere of Gelsenkirchen, Real Madrid’s young gun Bellingham made his mark by netting a decisive goal, his fourth at the international level. This feat made him one of only two players to score in both the World Cup and Euros before turning 21.

Bellingham’s perfectly timed surge into the box to connect with Bukayo Saka’s cross left the goalkeeper, Predrag Rajkovic, floundering. His performance belied his young age with a poise that spoke of seasoned prowess.

Southgate, in a post-match chat with BBC Sport, couldn’t hide his admiration, saying, “He truly pens his own epic tales, doesn’t he?” He praised Bellingham’s sharp gameplay, noting that all the forwards brought danger at various points.

This victory echoed Southgate’s unblemished record of opening wins in his four major tournaments at England’s helm, a record only overshadowed by Alf Ramsey.

The initial half saw England in command, but post-halftime, they had to buckle down against a re-energized Serbian squad. Despite the challenge, Southgate saw it as beneficial for his team before their upcoming match against Denmark.

“It’s the essence of tournament play,” Southgate remarked about the game’s intensity. He recognized Serbia’s strength and the necessity for his team to endure, especially in defense, which he found crucial for their cohesion.

Chances to widen their lead were missed, a fact Southgate acknowledged with a nod to the powerful play in the first half still leaving him content.

Though limited to five attempts at goal, England saw Harry Kane nearly score, his header spectacularly saved by Rajkovic onto the crossbar.

Southgate commented on Serbia’s tight defensive formation, yet remained optimistic about his team’s offensive potential in upcoming games.

He concluded with confidence, “Today was about the missed chances and a sterling save. The goals will come.” Southgate emphasized the team’s improved defense without the ball, a focus area during their preparation that had notably enhanced since their last outing.