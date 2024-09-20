Yusuf Garaad Calls on Somali Government to Address Insensitive Remarks About Bakool Protesters

Composite photos featuring ex-Somali Foreign Minister Yusuf Garaad on the left and Transport and Aviation Director Bashir Macalin Ali on the right. Recently, Garaad urged the government to act against Ali due to Ali's contentious comments about the folks in Bakool.

Mogadishu (AX) — Former Somali Foreign Minister Yusuf Garaad admonished the Somali government to step in regarding recent remarks made by Director of Transport and Aviation Bashir Moalim Ali. Ali sparked an uproar by casting aspersions on the people of South West State during a media engagement.

Ali questioned the genuineness of the recent demonstrators in Bakool, alleging they weren’t true Somalis but descendants of Ethiopians from the time of former President Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed.

“Hearing Somali citizens labeled as ‘offspring of Ethiopians masquerading as Somalis’ is profoundly insulting and cannot be brushed aside,” Garaad declared. “Such speech fuels divisions within our community, jeopardizing our national unity when solidarity is crucial.”

Yusuf Garaad emphasized the necessity for the government to respond appropriately to this conduct. He urged that if Ali fails to retract his remarks and extend a heartfelt apology, there should be significant repercussions for his incendiary rhetoric.