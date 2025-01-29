Withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger from West African Alliance Officially Commences

In a bold proclamation, the Sahel nations have unveiled their exit strategy from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), set to take effect in 2024. The catalyst for this decision? A chorus of criticism aimed at ECOWAS for allegedly being puppeteered by former colonial powers—a sentiment that resonates deeply in regions still grappling with the legacies of colonialism. To counter this narrative, the military regimes of these countries have unified under the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), announcing an ambitious initiative to forge a combined military force of 5,000 troops, strategically positioned to combat the persistent menace of terrorism in the region.

But it doesn’t stop there. In a step towards fostering regional unity, these nations have rolled out a joint passport system designed to facilitate seamless movement across borders. Imagine zipping through checkpoints without the usual passport control headaches—a shared vision of connectivity that speaks to a larger aspiration for collaboration and mutual support.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS has urged its member countries to remain compliant with the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) and investment policies, effectively encouraging them to continue treating goods and services from the Sahel trio with a measure of respect. In a united front, they’ve also called for visa-free passage for citizens traveling from these nations, at least for the time being. It’s an intriguing balance of diplomacy and pragmatism—yet, how long can this goodwill hold?

In the streets of Niger and Burkina Faso, a palpable energy fills the air as thousands have taken to the streets, waving flags and chanting slogans in solidarity with their governments’ move to exit ECOWAS. This is more than a political statement; it’s a heartfelt cry for autonomy, for self-determination, and perhaps a bid to reclaim a narrative long overshadowed by external influences. Here, amidst the fervor, one can’t help but wonder: will this decision lead to greater sovereignty, or are these countries merely swapping one set of challenges for another?

The complexities and potential repercussions of this regional shake-up are yet to unfold, but one thing is clear—the Sahel nations are stepping out of the shadows, embracing their destiny with a new, defiant spirit. Will this newfound alliance chart a course toward stability or plunge them into deeper turmoil? Only time will tell.

Report By Axadle

Edited by: Ali Musa

