St. Cloud’s Somali Community Strives for Political Power Amid Divergent Perspectives

Men gather around candidate Abdi Daisane (right), who’s gunning for Minnesota State Representative. Here, he shares his campaign vision at the Waamo Café on Aug. 30 in St. Cloud. Credit: Paul Middlestaedt | MPR News

Minnesota’s Somali community has grown significantly, flexing newfound political strength—especially in St. Cloud, where their numbers have surged.

More than 20 years after the first Somali refugees arrived in St. Cloud, some are diving into governance and politics. This includes shaking up traditional alliances with the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL).

Now, more Somali Americans are vying for local offices, hoping to land wins where others have struggled.

Among them is Abdi Daisane, a business owner who immigrated 15 years ago. He’s running as the DFL candidate for the state House 14A seat, challenging first-term Republican Rep. Bernie Perryman.

Daisane highlights that he and other Somali candidates are deeply involved in St. Cloud. “We’ve faced our community’s challenges firsthand,” he said. “We’ve long been part of the solution.”

The DFL-backing strengthens Daisane’s bid. He’s campaigning on critical issues like education, health care, and affordable housing, reaching out to every voter, not just Somali Americans.

Other hopefuls include Omar Podi and Hudda Ibrahim, vying for spots on the St. Cloud City Council, both surviving the August primary.

Podi, who relocated to St. Cloud in 2012, felt nudged by his community to run, aiming to revitalize downtown and focus on housing and economic growth.

Though the city council race isn’t partisan, Podi has organized for the DFL, which has actively courted Somali voters compared to Republicans.

Still, Podi notes many Somali-Americans in St. Cloud lean conservative on social issues like abortion and gender topics in schools. “The Somali community leans Republican,” he shared.

Podi believes more would vote Republican if they felt more welcomed by the party’s candidates.

Abdi Daisane (center) introduces himself, spreading the word about his state representative bid while campaigning in St. Cloud on Aug. 30. Credit: Paul Middlestaedt | MPR News

Conservative Leanings

Even when Trump spoke at a packed St. Cloud hockey arena, Somali Americans were present. Some donned red “Make America Great Again” caps or held signs for the ex-president, despite his anti-immigration stance.

Trump vowed tighter borders, saying, “the largest deportation effort in history” was coming. He called Somali resettlement in Minnesota a “disaster” in 2016.

Republican politicians like Bernie Perryman, who Daisane is challenging, aim to balance support for Trump with appealing to Somali American voters. Perryman, a business owner, connects with East African voters through door-knocking.

“They want to be heard,” Perryman explains. “Their issues match ours: affordability, education, safe neighborhoods.”

Omar Podi is vying for a seat on the St. Cloud City Council. Credit: Kirsti Marohn | MPR News

Farhan Abdi, a St. Cloud resident since 2006, backs Perryman. Having supported GOP campaigns, he says the GOP aligns with his family, religious, and freedom values.

Abdi voted for Trump, planning to again, despite disagreeing with his anti-immigration stance. He found Trump’s sweeping travel ban too extreme but trusts in America’s checks and balances.

“It touched me personally,” Abdi reflected. “But my support for Trump never waned.”

Not a Monolith

Ahmed Abdi, a journalist in St. Cloud for two decades, says Somali Americans have nuanced views on immigration. They may support Trump’s border policies because they entered the U.S. legally.

Many say, “I don’t want people coming illegally. They should do it lawfully like us,” he shared.

Matt Lindstrom, political science professor at the College of St. Benedict/St. John’s University, notes that Somali Americans, being here for 15 to 20 years or more, care about issues beyond immigration.

“They’re buying gas, food, noticing inflation and rent hikes,” Lindstrom said.

Abdi adds that some think another Trump term could spark job growth, and many Muslims opposing Biden’s stance towards Israel may sway towards Republicans.

The Waamo Café in St. Cloud buzzes as locals meet friends and discuss the latest news. Credit: Paul Middlestaedt | MPR News

An Emerging Community

Seeing Somali Americans engage politically in St. Cloud doesn’t surprise Lindstrom. It’s a natural phase in the immigrant community’s life cycle, with roots extending back two decades.

“They feel more empowered,” he observed. “With economic and social needs met, they have the time, interest, and resources to engage.”

No matter their vote, Ahmed Abdi notes the joy Somali residents find in exercising this right. “Citizenship brings the vote,” he said. “Many of us never voted in Somalia.”

Edited by: Ali Musa

