Somali Envoy Submits Credentials to President Biden, Explores Ways to Enhance Bilateral Relations

Washington, D.C. (AX) – U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the Somali Ambassador Dahir Hassan Arab at the White House, where the ambassador presented his diplomatic credentials. This ceremonial act symbolizes a step toward strengthening bonds between Somalia and the United States.

In their dialogue, Ambassador Arab and President Biden explored ways to bolster bilateral ties, particularly zooming in on Somalia’s developmental strides, as well as the Somali government’s initiatives to uplift the quality of life for its people.

The Somali news outlet reported that Ambassador Arab conveyed a message from Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, underscoring Somalia’s dedication to enhancing its relationship with the U.S.

Not long ago, Ambassador Arab voiced his aspiration to intensify diplomatic connections and called on the Somali diaspora in the U.S. to rally in support of these endeavors. “This administration is committed to strengthening bilateral relationships, boosting the economy, and making strides in the education sector,” Arab stated.