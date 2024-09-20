Somali Authorities Confiscate Unlawful Weapons and Detain Arms Dealers in Mogadishu

Mogadishu (AX) – On Thursday, Somali law enforcement nabbed four individuals involved in illegal arms trading while conducting a widespread security operation in multiple districts of the Banadir area.

At the Banadir Regional Police HQ, authorities showed off the cache of weapons, which included 33 AK-47 rifles and four PKM machine guns, all seized during the crackdown.

The commanding officer of Banadir regional police, Mahdi Omar Mumin, shared that those arrested will face trial soon. He urged the community to step up their cooperation with security forces to stamp out the arms trade.

“Selling illegal weapons in Banadir is intolerable. We’ll detain anyone still harboring arms in their homes,” Mumin declared.

This action follows a resolution passed by the Somali cabinet in July 2024, which bars non-state actors from trading arms to enhance regional security.