Six Lives Lost in Mosque Attack within Somali Region

Toronto – In a tragic turn of events this week, six individuals lost their lives in an assault on a Mosque in the Somali region of Ethiopia.

BBC Amharic chronicled that locals and community elders disclosed the grim details on Tuesday about the incident in Wardare town, Dollo Zone, specifically targeting the widely recognized Kujir Mosque. A witness, Alki Mohammed Mohamud, mentioned that the deceased were youthful individuals.

These young victims were reportedly theology students engaged in preparations for Salat Prayer at the time of their untimely deaths. “The killings of these six young individuals is profoundly distressing,” Alki remarked. The sorrowful incident has sent shockwaves throughout the town’s population, leading to the deployment of government security forces to maintain order.

The assault appears to be intertwined with existing ethnic conflicts in the region. Reports indicate a backdrop of similar ethnic-related violence erupting between local groups last year.

As per BBC Amharic, the perpetrators arrived at the Mosque in a smaller vehicle, executing the attack with devastating precision. The young victims were subsequently laid to rest in Wardare town on Wednesday.