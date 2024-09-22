Egyptian Surgeons Land in Mogadishu to Provide Operations for Somali Patients

An Egyptian medical team touched down in Somalia, ready to provide a range of critical surgeries and treatments for the local populace, as reported by DSEE NEWS on Friday.

The Somali Minister of State for Health, Maryam Mohamed Hussein, greeted the visiting Egyptian team at Aden Abdullah International Airport with warm regards (Photo courtesy of DSEE NEWS).

The visiting delegation comprises a skilled group of surgeons and medical consultants. They are set to perform orthopedic surgeries, remove tumors, and undertake heart surgeries at De Martino General Hospital in Mogadishu. Their mission will cater to the needs of 700 patients across the Horn of Africa.

Recently, Egypt and Somalia have fortified their relationship, finalizing numerous agreements in 2022. These pacts span health, higher education, media, and cultural as well as religious cooperation.

July marked the inaugural direct flights between Cairo and Mogadishu, aimed at bolstering ties with the Horn of Africa. Following this, in August, Egypt declared the opening of a new Egyptian embassy in the Somali capital.