





Somalia and Ethiopian Border Disputes

NEW YORK, USA – Somalia’s envoy at the UN, Abukar Baalle, asserts that Ethiopian forces have unlawfully ventured across their mutual frontier. These moves have sparked clashes with local militias, deepening friction between the adjacent nations.

“Recently, non-ATMIS Ethiopian soldiers crossed into Somalia from various points, clashing with our security,” Baalle remarked during a Monday UNSC session.

Word has it, around 3,000 Ethiopian soldiers are currently in Somalia under the African Union’s ATMIS mission, aimed at quelling the al Shabaab insurgency.

Baalle’s claims spotlight concerns regarding Ethiopian troop actions, raising fears of potential regional upheaval. Global observers are likely keeping tabs on the situation, eyeing diplomatic pathways to defuse the tension.

These accusations emerge as Somalia grapples with substantial security woes, primarily due to al Shabaab’s enduring militancy since 2007, marked by numerous offensive actions across the country.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia stands as a pivotal figure in AU’s peacekeeping endeavors in Somalia, striving to shore up stability and counter the al Shabaab menace.

Charges of unauthorized border breaches and skirmishes by Ethiopian soldiers might sour bilateral connections. Whether this issue finds peaceful resolution or fuels further instability remains to be seen.

