After a dazzling 23-year journey, Nacho bids farewell to Real Madrid with his kit bag teeming with medals. The club just declared that their stalwart captain will depart once his current deal sunsets this month.

Since entering Madrid’s youth setup in 2002 as a fledgling 10-year-old, Nacho’s career has blossomed remarkably over the last two-plus decades. From an initial kickabout in 2001, the defender has notched 364 appearances and scooped up a record 26 trophies, a tally he shares with cohort Luka Modric.

Under his leadership, the club clinched their 15th Champions League crown in June, marking Nacho’s sixth personal triumph in the competition. His trophy cabinet also boasts five Club World Cups, four LaLiga titles, and a duo of Copa del Rey victories.

Taking to social media, Nacho shared, “Esteemed Madridistas, a few words here cannot encapsulate all I hold in my heart now. This club, where I morphed from a boy into a battle-hardened victor, has been everything. Every day, I’ve arrived at the same training ground, immersed myself in the ethos of Madridismo, cherished every moment, and spilled my soul for this badge.”

“The thought of departing wrenches my heart, yet I do so knowing I’ve left nothing on the table, be it on the pitch or off. As a youngster, I dreamt of striding out at Santiago Bernabéu, and as I leave, it’s as the skipper who hoisted our 15th Champions League—a dreamlike finale.”

Currently on duty with Spain at Euro 2024, Nacho is tipped to join the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Qadsiah seemingly poised to snap him up.