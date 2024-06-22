East Africa

Las Anod Students Barred from North Western of Somalia Certification Exams After 15 Years

AVATAR OF AXADLEBy axadle

According to the Somali National Broadcaster, students from Las Anod and Buhoodle undertook the federal government’s certificate exam today. “A brigade of 1,154 students, boys and girls alike, are sitting for the exam, with oversight from officials in the Ministry of Education and Higher Education,” the broadcaster disclosed.

Related Posts

Ethiopia Bolsters Military Presence with Fresh Troop Deployment into…

Discovered: Lost Somali Fishermen Rescued in Maldives

Daoud Ahmed Farah, the honcho of the North Western of Somalia Examinations Office, has cooked up alternative plans for Las Anod’s students. They’re now taking their tests in places like Burao.

The blocking of students from Las Anod stems straight from the turmoil engulfing the region. The North Western of Somalia government lost its grip on Las Anod following stiff resistance from locals, which flared into armed skirmishes with the North Western of Somalia forces. The chaos in Las Anod has witnessed brutal suppressions of civil uprisings, rooted in age-old political and territorial disputes, making the region’s governance a tangled mess.

AVATAR OF AXADLE
axadle 20102 posts

I am a professional and passionate Linux server administrator, future web developer, junior php developer.

I am currently creating content for Axadle and Jowhar and enjoy playing with Linux and all of its other distributions.

I love working with computers and believe in sharing knowledge. Follow me to find out more about what's happening in the Horn of Africa.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More