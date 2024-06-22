Las Anod Students Barred from North Western of Somalia Certification Exams After 15 Years

According to the Somali National Broadcaster, students from Las Anod and Buhoodle undertook the federal government’s certificate exam today. “A brigade of 1,154 students, boys and girls alike, are sitting for the exam, with oversight from officials in the Ministry of Education and Higher Education,” the broadcaster disclosed.

Daoud Ahmed Farah, the honcho of the North Western of Somalia Examinations Office, has cooked up alternative plans for Las Anod’s students. They’re now taking their tests in places like Burao.

The blocking of students from Las Anod stems straight from the turmoil engulfing the region. The North Western of Somalia government lost its grip on Las Anod following stiff resistance from locals, which flared into armed skirmishes with the North Western of Somalia forces. The chaos in Las Anod has witnessed brutal suppressions of civil uprisings, rooted in age-old political and territorial disputes, making the region’s governance a tangled mess.