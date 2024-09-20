Hiiraan Regional Leaders Caution Ethiopia on Border Sovereignty Breaches

Beledweyne (AX) – The administration of Hiiraan in Hirshabelle has sounded the alarm to Ethiopia over maneuvers threatening Somalia’s sovereignty at their shared border.

In a statement released on Friday, Hiiraan’s leadership emphasized that the Federal Government holds the reins over Somalia’s borders. Represented by Hirshabelle, a member state within the Federal Republic of Somalia, they stand firm on this position.

The administration declared zero tolerance for any acts jeopardizing their country’s territorial wholeness, especially decrying any attempts to spawn mercenary groups linked to al-Shabab in the area. They urged security personnel to amp up border defenses and exhorted locals to stay vigilant against what they dubbed “enemy schemes” aimed at eroding Somalia’s sovereignty.

Tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia have skyrocketed recently, triggered by a contentious Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year between Ethiopia and North Western State of Somalia.

Under the MoU, North Western State of Somalia agreed to lease 20 kilometres (12 miles) of its coastline to Ethiopia for 50 years, for the establishment of a naval base and commercial port. North Western State of Somalia asserted that Ethiopia would offer it official recognition in exchange, though Addis Ababa remains silent on this promise.

Somalia views this agreement as an encroachment on its territorial integrity, with the Somali government flatly rejecting the MoU and accusing Ethiopia of infringing on its sovereignty.