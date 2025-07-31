Tracee Ellis Ross Reflects on Diana Ross and the Beauty of Solitude

Tracee Ellis Ross on Self-Care and Independence: A Journey Towards Self-Awareness

- Advertisement -

Recently, in an enlightening interview with Self Magazine, actress Tracee Ellis Ross shared her perspectives on the importance of self-care and personal independence. Her insights resonate deeply in today’s fast-paced world, where many often forget the importance of nurturing oneself while pursuing societal expectations.

As Ross divulged, “I come from a lot of abundance, but all of the abundance that I enjoy is mine, that I’ve built.” This statement encapsulates not just her journey but also reflects a broader truth about self-sufficiency. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication that have forged her identity. She acknowledges her mother’s achievements and the struggles faced in building a life independently, laying a foundation for her own understanding of personal empowerment.

The rich tapestry of Ross’s family background adds layers to her story. Born as the eldest child of the legendary Diana Ross and music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein, she also has an older half-sister and two younger half-brothers. This familial environment, layered with both support and pressure, played a significant role in shaping her perspective on success and independence.

Ross passionately credits her mother’s trailblazing spirit as a significant influence on her own aspirations. “[My mom] didn’t build the wealth she has, she didn’t build the career she made because of a man.” This powerful assertion serves not only as a reflection of her upbringing but also acts as a clarion call for women everywhere to carve their own paths, powered by self-reliance. In a world that often places undue emphasis on partnerships as a marker of success, Ross dispels this notion with grace. She explains, “The example that was set for me was that I didn’t need a man to build the life I wanted.”

This philosophy has profound implications for those encountering societal pressures to couple up. How often do we equate self-worth with relationship status? Ross urges us to reexamine this tendency. After all, she emphasizes the importance of being comfortable in one’s own skin and forging a life that radiates self-acceptance. “Knowing how to care for yourself is also how you teach someone how you want to be cared for,” she reflects.

This introspection leads us to consider: What does it truly mean to feel at home within ourselves? Perhaps it’s about finding joy in the mundane moments, much like Ross enjoys simply being present in her body. “My favorite place to be is inside my body, to be present in my skin,” she shares, painting a vivid picture of inner peace that many aspire to achieve.

Interestingly, for all her joy in solitude, Ross remains open to the possibility of love. “What I don’t mind is being a poster child for living your life on your own terms,” she states. The courage to advocate for personal happiness while being open to companionship is a delicate balance—one that she navigates with authenticity. “I want a whole life and I want a real life… and that might not happen, and that’s OK.” It’s a gentle reminder that fulfillment is multi-faceted and often does not conform to traditional narratives.

Diving deeper into relationships, Ross has also expressed preferences in her romantic choices. Reflecting on her dating life, she shared in an appearance on Michelle Obama’s “IMO” podcast that she finds younger partners more appealing, explaining that those her age are often “steeped in toxic masculinity.” She boldly states, “I have long been past the age where I feel like it’s my job to teach somebody or grow them up.” This candid assessment raises questions about gender dynamics and the responsibilities we unconsciously take on in relationships.

Ross is not alone in her reflections on singlehood. A growing movement of women are embracing their independent journeys. For instance, Charlize Theron describes her decision to be a single mother as “one of the healthiest decisions” she ever made, while social scientist Bella DePaulo highlights the many forms of love that exist beyond the romantic spectrum. “There are so many different kinds of love other than romantic love,” she affirms, encouraging a broader appreciation of relationships that nurture us.

As we ponder Ross’s insights, it strikes me that her journey is a microcosm of a larger societal shift. Women are increasingly redefining success and happiness on their own terms. In a fast-evolving world, we are tasked with challenging outdated narratives and creating space for diverse life choices. In the words of Tracee Ellis Ross, let us find joy in the present—alone and together.