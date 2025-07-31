Federal Troops Capture Beled-Hawo from Jubaland, Intensifying Somalia’s Internal Conflict

BELED-HAWO, Somalia – Amid the complex landscape of Somali politics, the federal government has secured control over Beled-Hawo, a pivotal town bordering Kenya, intensifying tensions between the national authorities and Jubaland. What does this mean for a country already embroiled in ongoing conflicts?

The federal government’s assertive maneuvers in Jubaland have been relentless these past months, aiming to consolidate its influence and reinforce territorial integrity. Might this approach toward internal administrations undermine the principles of federalism that Somalia once aspired to uphold?

Following several intense days of combat, Somalia’s government forces took charge of Beled-Hawo on Wednesday. This comes after prolonged skirmishes with regional fighters loyal to Jubaland. Clashes left a yet-to-be-confirmed number of casualties, reflecting the escalating tensions in the ever-contested Gedo region, nestled near the Kenyan border.

For years, the region has been a focal point of discord between the central and regional governments. With deep roots in historical grievances and political ambitions, these tensions often erupt into conflict.

Reports suggest Mogadishu is eager to begin a voter registration initiative in Gedo. This is a strategic move in a region dominated by Ahmed Islam Mohamed Madobe, the leader of Jubaland, who is at odds with the federal government over constitutional reforms aimed at enabling direct elections. When leaders diverge from dialogue to conflict, one wonders: what price does stability pay?

Recent confrontations have escalated beyond politics, moving from Raskamboni and El-Wak, right through Balad-Hawo to Doolow. Federal forces have, on many occasions, waged attacks against Jubaland’s regional troops, resulting in numerous casualties.

Earlier in the week, Jubaland forces were holding strong in Beled-Hawo, albeit with federal troops looming at the periphery. Communication lines are down, heightening fears of further clashes.

Enter Abdirashid Janan, formerly Jubaland’s security minister, now allied with the federal government and active around Beled Hawo. Although human rights groups have accused him of various violations, Janan has continually denied these claims. Can allegiances forged under such tenuous circumstances endure the test of time?

In Gedo’s major towns, the political map is anything but static. Bardhere, Garbaharey, and Burdhubo find themselves under pro-government control, while Dolow and El-Wak remain Jubaland territories. And then there’s Luq, hanging in balance—a “toss-up,” according to locals. Such division raises critical questions about the future of Somalia’s federal structure.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is often mentioned in discussions of the confrontations. Meanwhile, the nation grapples with deadly Al-Shabaab and ISIS insurgencies, threatening the fragile progress achieved recently. As constant threats loom, how can the country navigate its internal divides while fending off external foes?

Edited by Ali Musa

