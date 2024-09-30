Somalia Rejects Ethiopia’s Aspirations for Military Presence in the Red Sea

Somalia Challenges Ethiopia’s Red Sea Ambitions

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has voiced strong opposition to Ethiopia’s moves toward the Red Sea, accusing Ethiopia of aiming for military control under the guise of seeking port access.

This firm stance follows a controversial accord between Ethiopia and North Western State of Somalia. The deal grants Ethiopia access to the Red Sea, recognizing North Western State of Somalia’s sovereignty, which Somalia views as a direct threat to its territorial claim.

The agreement has ignited a wave of diplomatic and military actions across the Horn of Africa. Somalia and its allies, particularly Egypt, see this as Ethiopia’s expansionist agenda, risking regional stability. Egypt’s military support to Somalia to counteract Ethiopian influence indicates these concerns, signifying a major shift in regional power dynamics.

President Mohamud’s comments reflect widespread anxiety over Ethiopia’s sea access deal’s strategic ramifications. Critics consider this move an effort to reshape the geopolitical scene of a crucial maritime route. This has led to heightened military readiness and fears of heightened tensions, underscored by Egypt’s preparedness to deploy forces in Somalia once the African Union’s peacekeepers leave.

The situation is further complicated by Ethiopia’s long-standing desire for sea access, lost after Eritrea’s independence, and recent defense and economic agreements, such as the pact with Turkey. These moves alarm Somalia and have drawn the world’s eyes to the Horn of Africa, where nations compete for influence amid shifting alliances.

Somalia has responded by rallying public opinion against the deal, with massive protests in Mogadishu, and seeking global condemnation of Ethiopia’s actions. The international community, including China, has expressed support for Somalia’s sovereignty. However, the evolving scenario points to a complex web of national interests and regional stability.

This situation highlights the volatile nature of territorial disputes in the Horn of Africa and demonstrates how such agreements could reshape international maritime law and security arrangements in a region of strategic importance.

