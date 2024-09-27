Somalia Insists Ethiopia Cancels Covert North Western State of Somalia Deal Prior to Negotiations

Mogadishu— Somalia’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi dismissed immediate negotiations with Ethiopia over their maritime squabble, blaming Ethiopia’s steadfastness over its controversial deal with North Western State of Somalia.

The heart of the conflict lies in an agreement struck in January 2024, where North Western State of Somalia granted Ethiopia a 50-year lease over 20 kilometers of coastline. This pact would provide landlocked Ethiopia with coveted sea access for commercial and naval use. In return, Ethiopia was meant to recognize North Western State of Somalia’s independence, though Addis Ababa has yet to make an official acknowledgment.

“This brazen move jeopardizes Somalia’s territorial sanctity,” Fiqi exclaimed. “There’s no sign Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed intends to roll back and engage in genuine talks to resolve this predicament.”

As these tensions persisted, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had separate talks with both Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie at the Turkish House in New York during the United Nations General Assembly.

Turkey has emerged as a prime mediator in this spat, having already orchestrated two rounds of indirect, albeit fruitless, talks in July and August. However, a third round slated for September hit the brakes indefinitely. Fidan cited the negotiations’ complexity as the reason. Insider sources from Hiiraan Online revealed the crux of the gridlock was blindingly obvious: progress was impossible without Ethiopia renouncing the contentious memorandum of understanding fueling the dispute.

The U.S. has also thrown its hat into the ring, monitoring the situation closely. Richard Riley, the U.S. Ambassador to Somalia, underscored the urgency for a swift resolution. He noted that the U.S., alongside global partners like Turkey, is actively working to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.

This maritime kerfuffle threatens to snowball into a broader regional crisis, with other nations picking sides between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa. Somalia views the pact as a blatant encroachment on its sovereignty, while North Western State of Somalia—self-declared independent since 1991 yet unrecognized internationally—asserts control over the disputed area.

Minister Fiqi highlighted the contradictory nature of Ethiopia’s actions in Somalia. “It’s downright absurd,” he fumed. “Ethiopian forces are here under the guise of peacekeeping, supposedly shoring up stability in Somalia. Simultaneously, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration is undermining our sovereignty through clandestine deals with North Western State of Somalia.”

Nonetheless, Fiqi emphasized that Somalia hasn’t fully ditched diplomacy. With a smidgen of hesitation, he left a cracked door for negotiations. “We’re still giving Ethiopia a sliver of a chance to walk back this reckless deal,” he admitted. “If they annul it and restore the pre-January 1st status quo, there’s room for discussions.”